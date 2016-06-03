7 Brilliant small balcony makeover ideas for Indian apartments!

Any outdoor space, however small it may be, is a privilege these days, and it shouldn't be wasted. Our modern urban housing often leaves us with very little space for a garden or even a terrace or a balcony. So if you're lucky enough to have a small balcony in your home, here are some brilliant ideas to give it the makeover it deserves!

You don't have to spend a lot of money to make the most out of your small balcony space, it just requires some creative ideas and a bit of initiative. Just follow this guide, and you will be on your way to having a fabulous outdoor space in your balcony very soon. We hope you will find some great ideas that will suit your balcony through this guide. Let's browse through some of these ideas shall we?