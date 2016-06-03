Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Brilliant small balcony makeover ideas for Indian apartments!

Bretelles de balcon, BACSAC®
Any outdoor space, however small it may be, is a privilege these days, and it shouldn't be wasted. Our modern urban housing often leaves us with very little space for a garden or even a terrace or a balcony. So if you're lucky enough to have a small balcony in your home, here are some brilliant ideas to give it the makeover it deserves! 

You don't have to spend a lot of money to make the most out of your small balcony space, it just requires some creative ideas and a bit of initiative. Just follow this guide, and you will be on your way to having a fabulous outdoor space in your balcony very soon. We hope you will find some great ideas that will suit your balcony through this guide. Let's browse through some of these ideas shall we? 

Employ space saving accessories

In order to maximize your small balcony space, make sure you employ space saving accessories such as the brilliant laptop holder/planter pictured here. Multi-functional accessories and furnishing such as this can save a lot of space by killing two birds with one stone. It also allows you to make use of outdoor spaces efficiently. This ingenious must-have piece is available from Anchovisdesign, a furniture and accessories online shop based in Berlin, Germany. 

Measure first, buy later

As a general rule of thumb for balcony makeovers, make sure you measure the space you have to work with first, and then only buy your furniture later. If you fail to follow these steps, you may end up with furniture that doesn't fit in your balcony, and this would be a great waste of money and time. 

Use natural materials

Outdoor spaces usually turn out better when they embrace the natural look. Hence, it's best to use natural materials for furnishing and decoration as much as possible. Pictured here, we see wicker chairs being used in a balcony space. 

Attach planters to the balcony railings

If you love a balcony with plenty of plants, but lack the space, attach planters to the balcony railings, and you will free up a lot more space for plants. Since one of the main perks of having an outdoor space is being able to have plants around, this essential element of including plants in your balcony makeover is not such a bad idea. 

Connecting the indoors with the outdoors

A great technique for making a small balcony appear larger is to connect the indoors with the outdoors. Blurring the lines between your indoor space and balcony space can be easily done by using the same colour scheme or style as pictured here. 

Make use of angles

Some balconies have awkward angles, but this can surely work to your advantage. One way of making weird angles work for your small balcony is to hang up a hammock. We assure you that you won't regret this decision as it will bring you lots of relaxing moments on your balcony. 

Add colour

Last but not least, add some colour to your balcony to liven it up. This can be done by painting some old stools, or even the pots that hold your plants. Give it a try, and see how creative you can get. 

We hope you will have lots of fun giving your balcony the makeover it deserves with all the great ideas mentioned here. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 9 amazing ways to enjoy a restaurant ambience at home

Which small balcony makeover idea do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


