6 decorative wardrobe ideas

For the avid shopper, finding an adequate wardrobe can be tricky. To organize one's closet is an ongoing task, since more often than not, we buy new clothes or go for a complete makeover. A wardrobe is not only some rack to hang a few things on, it encloses the personality of the owner and it must make the choosing of one's clothes effortless and headache free. Here are some wardrobe ideas to organize and revitalize any closet.
This picture is interesting because it differs from the regular built-in wardrobes. The designers have implemented drapes instead of doors or sliding panels that usually come with wardrobes. If all drapes are shut, it can seem as though there were a window behind the drapes therefore creating the illusion of a larger living space. This wardrobe's purpose is to organize clothing with the shelving and poles but it also is to add character to the room it's in.
Here is a lovely example of another wardrobe. It has been embellished with gold and green carvings which give the wardrobe much charm. This classic piece of furniture will give refinement to any bedroom with its elegant detailing. Put simply, it is a vintage wardrobe everyone will enjoy and appreciate.
A fun wardrobe idea can be to use a decorative item to hang clothing. This will surely enliven any space, may it be in the bedroom or any other. At first, this wardrobe will seem like an amusing decoration on the wall but in the end it serves as wardrobe: it is almost as if it were trying to branch out! The red color of the flowers bring out the darker tone of the branch and many other colors would be just as pleasant. This is quite an imaginative wardrobe idea.
The idea behind this wardrobe idea is alluring because of its open element. In this pictures the shoes are exhibited for all to see as well as being easy to access when needed. The angles spruce up and shape the geometrical outlines of the room. It can also serve as shelves for clothing instead of shoes or even for both to be displayed.
Here is a prime example of an ingenious wardrobe idea by Dreher Design. The solid pieces of wood used in this picture accomplish their goal stunningly. Of course, clothing can be hung on the poles but the strength of this piece is that it is a stylish eye catcher. The idea is simple and the result has such character: it can suit those who prefer a more straightforward kind of wardrobe. This will absolutely vamp up a bedroom or closet all the while not taking up too much space.