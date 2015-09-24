6 decorative wardrobe ideas

A fun wardrobe idea can be to use a decorative item to hang clothing. This will surely enliven any space, may it be in the bedroom or any other. At first, this wardrobe will seem like an amusing decoration on the wall but in the end it serves as wardrobe: it is almost as if it were trying to branch out! The red color of the flowers bring out the darker tone of the branch and many other colors would be just as pleasant. This is quite an imaginative wardrobe idea.