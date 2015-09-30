6 Beautiful nature filled rooms

Mother Nature inspires all, everyday and everywhere. An object, a surface or a color can become reminders of a nature scenery. The effects of these reminders can completely transform a room as well as making it homely and comforting. Where nature reigns, serenity lives and a peaceful atmosphere remains. There can be many variance of nature's input: it can embody the image of a streaming river, a refreshing sea breeze, a blazing wood fire, a stoic and impressive mountain front or the lush greenery of a tea field. Here are a few ideas that will infuse a home with nature.
Less means more in this room. A few simple elements contrive together to make this room pleasant and relaxing. Nature is still behind the idea of the flower shaped light hanging from the ceiling and the soft spring-like green color of the wall at the back, as well as the warm, incandescent wood burning stove. These three additions to this room deliver a truly memorable view.
This stunning room idea encapsulates the soothing feeling of being at home, cosy and sheltered. Wood is ever present in this enchanting bedroom. It has been used in its purest form, which is the tree stalk and its branches in the middle of the room. The walls have been covered with wooden panels of various earth tones: this gives much texture to the walls. Also—attached to the ceiling—is a round wooden figure that resembles a paper parasol. The choice of the bedding color is optimal since it does not fade away, it is in perfect unison with the rest of this bedroom.
Here we have a dining room that is poised with nature influences. Firstly, bringing a potted plant or two or even more into a room will not only integrate different shades of green, but it will also benefit the air quality of the room since plants are known to filter the air and give out oxygen. Then, at the back of the dining room, the doorway is made of overlapped, opulent and warm red tone stones. Also, the colored objects like the benches and pots blend marvelously with the surroundings to enliven the whole room.
This bathroom has much rustic charm and it is an ode to nature. This is partly due to the wood paneling on the walls and ceiling as well as the wooden frame that holds the sinks. The teal color of the walls relates to the ocean shade which is splendid for a bathroom where water is used the most in a house. The flower wreaths and the flowers in the vase adhere wonderfully to the rustic atmosphere .
This exceptional bathroom designed by Tabary Le Lay looks as though it was taken out of a hot springs cave. The impressive stonework resonates throughout this bathroom as well as the streaked concrete floor under the bathtub that resembles a stream. The use of the rocks on the walls is what makes this room so vibrant and true. The ideal escape after a hard day's work is definitely a nice, hot bath in this bathroom. Click here for more ideas from the designer who envisioned this concept.
Sometimes, there is just one change that can transfigure an entire space. The idea here is about using floral wallpaper which will unequivocally bring plenty of nature's elements to ones home. The roses add depth to the wall and they almost seem like they are ready to be picked. Also, the color tone of this wallpaper is of a calming one. Whether only one wall is covered or all of them or even a different nature inspired wallpaper is chosen, it is sure to create a homely effect.