6 Beautiful nature filled rooms

This stunning room idea encapsulates the soothing feeling of being at home, cosy and sheltered. Wood is ever present in this enchanting bedroom. It has been used in its purest form, which is the tree stalk and its branches in the middle of the room. The walls have been covered with wooden panels of various earth tones: this gives much texture to the walls. Also—attached to the ceiling—is a round wooden figure that resembles a paper parasol. The choice of the bedding color is optimal since it does not fade away, it is in perfect unison with the rest of this bedroom.