6 Simple ways to a Prettier Indian Home

Light can play such an important role in the decor of the house. Availability of natural light is always a plus as you can choose to allow it in or not as per the mood you want to set in the room. Beutiful light fixtures can help create pretty spots all over the house. Go for one's that suit your persoanl taste and style, though you may not go wrong with these quirky light options!

Creating a prettier home requires balance ; delicate and effective. From changing color schemes, adding beautiful touches in form of accessories and adding elements that are pleasing not just to the eye but to all senses is the way to go.