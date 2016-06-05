Your browser is out-of-date.

6 Simple ways to a Prettier Indian Home

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style bedroom
What makes a Indian home pretty? A sense of style and an idea of beauty holds different meaning to different people. For some, floral themes may seem pretty but for some it might be an aversion! However, there are some aspects to home decor that are generally acceptable to all. Let's explore how can you make your home prettier, both in your eyes and in your guests'.

Satin Curtains

Satin curtains add just the right amount of glamour and beauty. For a romantic setting, you can never go wrong with this fabric in the Living Room. Use of subltle colors like pink and white will not make the room look gaudy for elegant and inviting.

Bath large enough for two

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Modern bathroom
Think of a bath tub and it conjures up ideas of complete calm and relaxation. Bigger the better is often the mantra for a luxurious bathtub experience! Go for a big one that has room enough for two; romantic, pretty and sensual. A great view of the outside is an added bonus.

Candles

Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd HeadSprung Ltd BedroomLighting
Cosmic Jar

Candles can lend much beauty and sophistication to the room. Choose from innumerable designs and colors to add seductive or cozy feeling to the space. Think of candle light dinners, candle lit bath or candle lit bedroom for those special romantic moments. Cover them with jars so that the light does not flicker while adding a vintage touch to the decor.

Fragrances

Forbidden Fruits PartyLite BedroomAccessories & decoration
Forbidden Fruits

You need not use chemically treated sprays for getting rid of any odors. Natural frangrances from fresh flowers, organcic scented candles or eseentail oils can serve the purpose just right. Cinnamon, vanilla, liquorice, basil and many more frgrance options available!

Mirrors in the bedroom

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style bedroom
Place free standing mirrors on the walls, or above the fireplace in the bedroom, which can be moved according to your mood and likes. Avoid getting tacky with mirrors though. You do not need mirrors all over the room or ion the ceiling. Remember, you are trying to create a sensual and pretty atmosphere and not a den of tackiness!

Romantic Light

Квартира в Броварах 2, 27Unit design buro 27Unit design buro Eclectic style bedroom
Light can play such an important role in the decor of the house. Availability of natural light is always a plus as you can choose to allow it in or not as per the mood you want to set in the room. Beutiful light fixtures can help create pretty spots all over the house. Go for one's that suit your persoanl taste and style, though you may not go wrong with these quirky light options!

Creating a prettier home requires balance ; delicate and effective. From changing color schemes, adding beautiful touches in form of accessories and adding elements that are pleasing not just to the eye but to all senses is the way to go. 

