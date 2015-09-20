In the festival of lights, the rooms look elegant with the brightness of the diyas and candles. Use of various forms of lights along with the traditional diyas, bring a very festive feel to it. Light up the house with a lot of diyas and use them in the Rangoli that is made with flowers and colors. Use the traditional lanterns or the new artistic and decorative lanterns to give a modern mixed ethnic look. The brightness of the candles and other electrical lights brighten up the country so beautifully that especially on this night, we tend to forget the moon light. Check out for some more elegant diyas and candles by Decorum for this Diwali season.