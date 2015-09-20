Indian festivals are full of energy and Indians celebrate every little aspect of life to the fullest. One such very beautiful festival that is celebrated with much zeal is Diwali. On the ’No Moon’ day, this festival of lights is celebrated very beautifully by lighting up candles and lamps in the whole country and by every Indian. People decorate their houses in a very creative and beautiful manner to welcome the lord to their houses. The tradition says Goddess Laxmi resides on this day in the most beautifully decorated house. So, here are some unique and very creative ideas for you to decorate your house beautifully like a bride, this Diwali.
The first thing that leaves an impression when a guest visits the house is the Living Room of the house. This Diwali, let the guests be amazed with the entirety of the living area and the elegance sprinkled all over. Keep the colors pastel and the bright lights illuminating the room. The use of light colors on the upholstery of the furniture would only add to the elegance of the room. The pretty patterns on the false ceiling and the lights enhance the design from the core. The pretty light colored curtains, the wooden floor and a soft rug on the floor complete the classy look of the room.
A beautiful garden in the house adds a natural beauty to it. Lit up the garden area this Diwali and let it shine in the mesmerizing lights and add to the spectacular look of the house. The use of glass in the garden area to make floors and walls enlightens the area due to mirror image of the lights on them. It doubly shines and creates a stunning look on the whole. The serene plants and the greenery will enchant the hearts of all who visit the house. The wooden pillars and the floor also make it look modern and ethnic together for the festival.
The rooms of the house, brighten up with the pretty curtains that bring a glow to the rooms. These extremely elegant glass beads together make an enchanting curtain in the room. These exquisitely leaf shaped beads of the curtains make the colors and the lights reflect and give a very magical shade of the topaz beads. The stunning piece of art décor for the room enhances the beauty and leaves a spectacularly decked up design. The beautiful curtains in the room make a very peaceful environment and the art of these Leaf shaped topaz color glass beads leave the guests amazed.
In the festival of lights, the rooms look elegant with the brightness of the diyas and candles. Use of various forms of lights along with the traditional diyas, bring a very festive feel to it. Light up the house with a lot of diyas and use them in the Rangoli that is made with flowers and colors. Use the traditional lanterns or the new artistic and decorative lanterns to give a modern mixed ethnic look. The brightness of the candles and other electrical lights brighten up the country so beautifully that especially on this night, we tend to forget the moon light. Check out for some more elegant diyas and candles by Decorum for this Diwali season.
It is very important on this auspicious day for the pooja room to look beautiful. Keeping the room clean and simple, brings peace to the mind and allows to concentrate on the prayers that we offer to our God. The wooden designed wall at the entrance looks just perfect with the light colors on the rest of the walls. A pretty diya stand looks equally traditional and adds to the traditional feel. Decorating it with flowers and candles will enlighten the room and make it more celebratory. For more design ideas for your pooja room, here's a perfect ideabook : Seven beautiful pooja room designs.
The traditions are marveled at these special occasions and use of the traditional and very ethnic art pieces enriches the festivals at length. Use of the traditional Jaipuri marble art pieces for the decoration of the house is a very chic yet traditional idea. Bring home a marble elephant decorated with exquisite colors and extremely intricate design that adds to its awesomeness. A small piece of art spectacularly carved into a piece of marble, is an incredible example of human creativity. So this Diwali, make the house look pretty and let the hearts pray in peace for the ultimate power that takes care of us all. Enchant the skies with the illuminated lights and celebrate the festival with zeal. Happy Diwali!!