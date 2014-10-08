Feature wall proposals

The addition of a feature wall to any room in your home is a tried and tested way to give even the blandest of rooms personality and character. A lot of rooms are very square and lack a focal point, which is when a feature wall can be introduced. Thinking about which wall you would like to draw attention to: in the bedroom this is likely to be the wall behind the head of the bed, in the living room, an alcove or chimney breast. If the room has no distinguishing features, it is best to choose the wall you naturally face. For the living room, this is likely to be the wall behind the tv. In order for feature walls to really stand out, it is common to decorate the remaining walls in neutral tones and colours. If neutral is not your thing, try sticking to one colour, maybe a light pastel, for example. Remember, these are guidelines only, and you can add your own flair to your feature wall to make it look however you like. Today we would like to showcase for you some of the best feature walls on the homify platform, from feature walls in the living room to feature walls in the bedroom for kids and adults alike. These walls certainly make these rooms pop!