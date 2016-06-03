7 Stunning kitchens for the Indian home!

As difficult as it may be to maintain, there is nothing as stunning as an all white kitchen. And this all white kitchen is a perfect example of how to slay it in style! Solid-surface and laminate finish has been used extensively to give this kitchen a seamless compact and modern look. While the predominant white in this kitchen is balanced by the cream marble flooring. But it is the row of metal lamps in a niche carved on the ceiling that adds to this kitchen an extra edge.