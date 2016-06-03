7 Stunning kitchens for the Indian home!

A kitchen is the heart of a home. You are what you eat, and what you eat is prepared in the kitchen. A beautiful kitchen provides a good platform for nutritious food to be prepared, and if you are in a good mood while cooking food, it is bound to reflect in the food too! So here are 7 stunning kitchens, that will make you drool over their style, amenities and sprawling luxury. Get ready for a stunning ride!
This pretty kitchen white kitchen with purple touches here and there, is funky yet stunning! The curved edges of the shelves, cabinets and the fridge, not only make this kitchen a kid friendly place, but also give it a soft feminine beauty. Soft white lights on the ceiling and walls, enhance the gentle beauty of this kitchen.
Nothing is as stunning as a classic black and white kitchen, and this kitchen here not only incorporates the subtlety in terms of it's colours, but also in it's sparse minimal style. This modern kitchen is huge, has sleek solid-surface cabinets and appliances with a silver steel finish, and has a kitchen island which is all but a dream for many. The black and white double ceiling and spotlights just make it even more irresistible!
Modern minimal beauty gets a a touch of wooden charm in this sleek kitchen designed by CHANEY ARCHITECTS from Pune. Compact cabinets above and below the countertops on two walls and below the kitchen make efficient use of space. While the black granite counter tops match with the black backsplash and look as stunning as the view from the glass wall on one end.
This cheerful kitchen with dollops of yellow in a dominating white scheme, is the perfect example of how to create a kitchen with the sunny side up! This lovely kitchen looks even better because of a yellow feature wall matching the cabinets, glass front display cabinets to show off one's precious cutlery and a granite breakfast table that marries beauty and convenience.
Those who are afraid all white may be too boring, can relish the beauty of this white and wood kitchen. This impressive kitchen designed by HOME DECOR EXPERT from Jaipur has incorporated white solid surface in it's counter tops and cabinets, and a wooden laminate finish that is cheaper and more durable than real wood! Wooden flooring and glass front for the cabinets above gives this kitchen a further urban chicness.
As difficult as it may be to maintain, there is nothing as stunning as an all white kitchen. And this all white kitchen is a perfect example of how to slay it in style! Solid-surface and laminate finish has been used extensively to give this kitchen a seamless compact and modern look. While the predominant white in this kitchen is balanced by the cream marble flooring. But it is the row of metal lamps in a niche carved on the ceiling that adds to this kitchen an extra edge.
This blue kitchen is spacious, airy and vibrant. The use of royal blue for cabinets, with contrasting yellow counter tops and windows, makes this kitchen look particularly striking. Minimal sleek appliances built into the cabinet and counter tops, and modular cabinets has equipped this kitchen with all modern conveniences.