7 Important things that every modern Indian home should have!

Suneja Residence, Space Interface
Homes in urban India have changed drastically over the years. One no more has a leisurely backyard, or a chirpy courtyard in front of the home. No longer is there space for huge rooms with high ceiling. Store rooms and spare rooms are all but a thing of past. But just because homes are different today, doesn't mean they have to be boring. Here are 7 things that can definitely make your modern Indian home look both contemporary and stunning!

Bold bedroom

Mr.Javed, Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Let's start with the bedroom. When it comes to your bedroom, seek to make a bold impression with it. Opt for wooden flooring instead of boring old tiles, and go for a bed with an oversized eye-catching headboard and base, like the one in this room. Indirect coloured lighting beneath the bed, and behind the headboard can make it further scream for attention. Turn a window ledge into a seating area with some upholstery and add a few lamps for a bold yet romantic bedroom setting.

Stylish living room

homify
As a next step, up the style quotient in your living room. Get rid of your old dowdy couch and traditional furniture, and opt for sleek and slender contemporary furniture, like the one's in this room designed by ACE INTERIORS from Bangalore. Use colours like white, cream and brown; get wooden accents and spotlights on the ceiling and walls, and add a feature wall like the brick one here, to make your living room more stylish.

Minimal dining area

Suneja Residence, Space Interface
The next thing to do, is to revamp your dining area. Do this by opting for a monochromatic, minimal style of decor. Using plenty of white or cream, will make your dining area look more spacious and airy. While, Scandinavian style furniture like the table and white chairs here, will enhance the minimalistic look of the space. Temper the use of wood with other materials like metal and plastic.

Cutting edge kitchen

Singh Residence, Space Interface
If your dining area is minimal, your kitchen should also be cutting edge. You can achieve this by opting for a compact modular kitchen in neutral colours, and with appliances built into the kitchen counter or cabinets, like the one here designed by SPACE INTERFACE from Gurgaon. Matte cabinet doors and solid-surface counter tops will look more seamless and modern.

Space-age study

Mr.Reddy Residence, Uber space
If you want to jump ahead from modern times to the space age, you can do so with a space-age study in all white. A study like the one here, with compact solid surface shelves and work table, and a leather or plastic chair with a sleek minimal design, will look even better with white flooring, walls and mirror walls. Indirect lighting can further set the mood for you to work in a futuristic space.

Skylight in the bathroom

Light filtering into the Master Bathroom studio XS
While most people try all kinds of lighting in the bathroom, there is nothing as exquisite as a skylight. Not only does the skylight let in more natural light in the bathroom, with a patterned frame, it can create a gentle spa like lighting which will be very soothing, no matter where the skylight is. A skylight with a patterned frame above the bathtub or shower, will look particularly stunning.

Interesting hallway

Khar Residence, SwitchOver Studio
Finally, don't forget the hallway. Waiting in the hallway, people make quite an impression about the inhabitants of the house. So make this space interesting, whether it is with photographs that line a dark feature wall, or with a ethnic chair, vase and lamp like here, add something beautiful to your hallway that says something about you. If you want to get more out of your hallway, here are 6 ideas

Do you like these ideas? Let us know in the comments below.


No, Thanks