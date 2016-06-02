An Amazing dream apartment with charming simplicity!

Making your dream home into a reality is a journey rather than a destination. There is much to explore and to discover on the road before we can materialize the home of our dreams. So we urge you to join us on this tour of a contemporary apartment unit with charming simplicity, because the more you see the more you'll know exactly what it is that you want.

The tour will start with a first impression of the building blocks of the apartment units and the landscape that ties the apartment blocks together. Then, we will have the privilege of viewing the beautiful interiors of an apartment unit. The 328 square meter apartment unit is designed by Hangulhouse, architects based in South Korea. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this modern home shall we?