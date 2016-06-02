An Amazing dream apartment with charming simplicity!

Making your dream home into a reality is a journey rather than a destination. There is much to explore and to discover on the road before we can materialize the home of our dreams. So we urge you to join us on this tour of a contemporary apartment unit with charming simplicity, because the more you see the more you'll know exactly what it is that you want.
The tour will start with a first impression of the building blocks of the apartment units and the landscape that ties the apartment blocks together. Then, we will have the privilege of viewing the beautiful interiors of an apartment unit. The 328 square meter apartment unit is designed by Hangulhouse, architects based in South Korea. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this modern home shall we?
Pictured here, we see an up close and personal view of an apartment block which shows the terrace space on the ground floor and first floor. There is also a partly shaded rooftop visible right at the top. Black railings, fences, and window frames give definition to the rustic stone cladded building, while large glass sliding doors ensure that sufficient natural light and fresh air passes through the homes. Lets move on…
We simply love the colour scheme employed for these apartment blocks. The grey to brown scheme blends in perfectly with the surrounding environment, creating a harmonious atmosphere and a visually calming sight. This sets a comforting foundation and the building blocks for this modern design.
The low-rise apartment blocks give off an impression of being casual, laid-back, and simple. It feels safe and secure, while the layout is well spread-out to prevent the space from being over-crowded.
The beautiful landscape around the apartment units dotted with trees, plants, flowers, and stone pathways creates a peaceful natural environment for nesting and housing. Pictured here, we can also see that the terrace on the ground floor is quite spacious as well as private because it has coverage from the bushes and trees lined up against the fence.
At first glace, the living room seems to be oozing with a casual, laid-back simplicity. The white walls, wooden parquet flooring, and simply furnished interiors make you feel right at home and relaxed. However, the highlight of this part of the interiors for us is definitely the classic looking sliding shutters employed to secure and shade the glass sliding door. Next, we will have a closer look at the rest of the interiors.
With such a snug and comfy couch like this, being a couch potato is not only excusable, but expected as well. The dark grey leather couch is nicely offset by shades of blue with the soft, padded patchwork rug that takes center stage on the floor. A variety of different throw cushions with distinct patterns and colours add an eclectic touch to the cosy living room.
One of the things we love about this small apartment unit is its space efficient design. For example, pictured here we can see how custom designed cabinets have been positioned under the staircase to create sufficient storage space. This design demonstrates a functional approach with aesthetic finishes. Varying levels such as the one created by the three steps leading up to the staircase creates the illusion of more space, while the little windows by the staircase makes the space naturally brighter and enhances the spaciousness as well.
Kitchen dreams are made of this—plain white cabinets, contrasting wall tiles, and creamy floors. However, this kitchen is highly functional and engaging too with a small table and some bar stools providing a seating area for the kitchen space. We love how a sense of cohesiveness and contrast is created by employing black shutters for the white lights hanging from the kitchen ceiling and using white shutters for the kitchen window.
Last but not least, we absolutely adore the lilac colour employed in this bathroom. The lilac wall tiles add a vibrant yet delicate touch to the modern bathroom otherwise dominated by grey and white, while livening it up and making it more cheerful.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have.