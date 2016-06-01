A Modern Indian residence full of surprise!

Join us on a tour today to explore the interiors of a modern suburban residence full of surprise. The interiors were designed specifically to meet the requirements and desires of the client and the rest of the residents. By respecting all the resident members' dreams and preferences, a home rich in diversity has been created. The home holds many surprises in the form of creative custom designs which enrich the home and make it soulful. Maulik Vyas Architects based in Ahmadabad, India have successfully designed the interiors to be personalised and unique, making it a place the residents can truly feel at home in.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this beautiful creation shall we?
A TV in the bedroom provides the simple luxury and comfort desired by the clients. The rustic wood paneled TV wall display is lit up from behind, making it an eye-capturing focal point and also providing a background light for the TV when the rest of the lights have been switched off. A framed up photograph of the clients on the wall personalises the bedroom, while the TV cabinet is decorated with a metal sculpture.
A suede headboard in grey and brown give this bedroom that extra special soft touch, silky smooth, and simply blissful. The spotlights overhead further enhance this cosy, warm feeling. The linen and bedding follow the grey colour scheme with the exception of some subdued pink stripes. Imagine waking up in this beautiful room.
A fiery chandelier illuminates this living space in a warm glow, creating a cosy ambiance with its simple elegance. This living room is segregated from the rest of the downstairs area with an intricately carved out custom designed room divider, creating niche areas and snug corners that are diverse and captivating. On the other side of the room divider is a dining area, which we will have a look at later.
Pictured here we see one of the home's living rooms—vibrant, bold, and earthy at the same time. The combination of blue, white, and brown makes up the colour scheme of this social space, while geometrical patterns add visual interest and stimulation to the laid-back atmosphere. A multi-toned wooden coffee table is embellished with blue and white stones matching the blinds and the bubbly, stripey throw cushions, while an earthy brown sofa provides a comfortable resting place.
In another social space in the home, a unique and natural wallpaper has been used to decorate the walls. A creamy coloured background with a textured pattern of branches in the forefront gives this resting space a delicate, natural touch. Darker shades of blue combined with white dress up the comfy sofa and make the living area cosy.
This dining area has a unique touch to it with its suspended false ceiling adding a focal point to the center of the dining area, as well as a splash of orange. A stone-top dining table is complimented by comfy black chairs with high backs, while a large glass sliding door offers a view of the garden outside and bathes this space in natural light too.
Many people often choose to design their bedroom with black and white as it is an extremely versatile colour scheme to work with, and you can add on as much or as little colour as you want without creating a disaster. The delicate patterns on the bedding give the bedroom a soft, comforting touch, while small details such as the three pendant lights hanging in the corner and the chic looking blinds make the room look hip and modern.
A rustic TV wall using dark wooden panels enhances the natural feel of this home and makes it cosier as well. The dark tone of the wood also adds a nice contrast to the white walls and strikes a harmonious balance in the interiors.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have.