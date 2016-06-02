A Dream Family Home with Lots of Style!

The back yard is a neat and aesthetically enticing space that can be reached from several corners of the home. The greenery here is always visible to the people inside, thanks to the vistas of transparent glass windows that line the home. The backyard also features a simple yet luxurious deck overlooking a soothing pool, which can also be viewed from the generously sized balcony on the top storey.

This home imbibes the European countryside magic in its modern design and makes for a contemporary luxurious look inside, thanks to the use of minimalism and an airy layout.