7 amazing ways to expand a small Indian kitchen

Expanding the actual size of the kitchen by knocking down a wall may not be possible for all. But if you want to get more out of kitchen, you can certainly do somethings about it. Adding more cabinets on all walls is one one them. Instead of a single row of cabinets, go for double rows of modular cabinets above and below the counter tops, and enjoy more space and storage options. To prevent the cabinets from looking overpowering, opt for them in light colours like white, cream or pastels.