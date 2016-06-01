Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Mind blowing Indian kitchen trends for 2016!

Loading admin actions …

Just like everything else in fashion and decor, kitchen design also keeps changing with times and the wave for change is greater now than ever before! With newer materials, smarter appliances, in colors and changing lifestyles; the latest in kitchen decor is fun and exciting. Let's explore what's on for 2016. Here are the latest trends

1. Splashback in glass and stone

We start with a fascinating splashback trend. Easy to clean and maintain splashbacks in cool vibrant colors are a great way to perk up the kitchen in an instant. Make the kitchen a happy bright place that's a joy to work in. Ready to see the rest?

2. Get grilled

Indians are experimenting with food much more than ever before. It's time to fix that grill along with the regular gas stove top and try your hand at different styles of cooking.

3. Ceramic Stove

Ceramic stoves are back in fashion and how! Ultra sleek, uber stylish, smarter designs and quite simply a great addition to any modern kitchen.

4. Small appliances

Kitchen has probably the most appliances than any other part of the house. New kitchen appliances are smaller but more clever and efficient. Make way for these smart gadgets.

5. List of appliances

Some of the appliances that are a must-have in any modern kitchen are: built-in grill, pancake/waffle iron, sandwich maker and toaster , mixer, blender and a food processor. How many of these do you have in your kitchen?

6. The sink

The sink need not be pushed to a corner but can rather be the hightlight of a contemporary set up. Stunning sink features add much to the style quotient, so don't go down the regular sink route!


7. Built-in appliances

A stylish modern kitchen is incomplete without some chrome finished built-in appliances. They good fabulous and make the kitchen look trendier. 

For more inspiration, check out the ideabook on appliances that make a home look futuristic.

8. Functionality

After a list of must-have appliances, add these extra touches for a more functional kitchen. 

- Countertop fryer

- Stainless steel surface for cutting 

- A grill or retractable cooker hood

9. Retractable cooker hood

Just what every compact kitchen needs, a retractable cooker hood lets you clear up the counter space after all the cooking has been done. Simple, clever and oh so stylish!

10. Kitchen island features

Kitchen island is a great way to add more counter space and can be additionally used for quick dining and storage underneath. It could even have the sink and dishwasher. Design the one that's most suitable for your needs and you won't regret the great space it adds to the room.

11. Extendable surfaces

Extra surface is always welcome when cooking more than usual! So when you have a lot going on in the kitchen, additional surfaces like this one are  an ingenious way of making everything possible in compact spaces. This Scandinavian design by Schmidt Palmers Green is worth emulating.

12. Storage

Lack of storage can ruin the kitchen decor completely. Plan well in order to make space for all kitchen items. Innovative kitchen storage inspirations are available aplenty so make sure you are following the trend with the smart ideas.

13. Narrow countetops

Narrow countertop on one side that becomes a dining area on the other is a double delight! Cool, casual, practical and very functional especially for a small kitchen space.

14. Trendy surprises

Look for trendy lighting options, stylish counter tops or marble sinks; just about anything that makes the kitchen trendier and fun.

Whatever you fancy, homify has you covered. Follow these latest trends and you will have a kitchen that super stylish, smarter and in vogue !

