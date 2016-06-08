A Tropical family home that beats the heat!

This lovely home on the island of Cartagena designed by KUBIK LAB, not only lies in the lap of nature, but also reflects it in its every corner. Be it the exterior or the interior of this home, there is a definite earthy vibe to it. The use of natural materials like stone, wicker, wood, thatch and cotton has made this home beautiful in a natural rustic way. But simplicity doesn't make this home drab. On the contrary, it lends it a fresh stark beauty that is quite unique.
The outside of this lovely home makes quite an impact. A pebbled stone facade is further enhanced by simple rustic wooden doors and windows, and makes quite an impact. Beams made of bamboo and the abundance of trees around, make this home look like a stone cabin tucked away in the midst of nature.
The porch down is not just limited to a couple of wicker sofa's, but extends to include a seating area carved out of cement, that has been made more comfortable with cushioning in different colours. A tiny wicker coffee table in the centre matches with the rustic decor, that includes wicker furniture, wooden beams, brick wall and a slanted ceiling. A wooden bench and table one one side is the perfect setting for a sunday brunch or a family dinner party. A few paintings add a touch of colour to this otherwise neutral space.
Situated on a island, this home has some very stunning views around. From the patio, one can drink in the blue serenity of the sea, and to help one do this, a couple of wicker framed sofa's with soft white upholstery and a dark rustic wooden table have been place on the shaded patio. For those who want to soak in the sun, there are several sun-decks in the courtyard in front of the patio.
Since breathtaking views surround this home, there is a terrace where one can enjoy them at leisure. A sofa has been carved out of cement on one side of the terrace, and has been simply furnished with blush coloured upholstery. The cream cement sofa and flooring match the cream bedding on the wooden bed that has been sprawled here for a good sun tan.
The shuttered wooden windows of this home have old world charm, and yet are also practical. The long narrow windows not only help bring in more natural light into the room when kept ajar, but can also be kept shut with the shutters slightly open to let in soft indirect light. The abundant use of white everywhere, makes the rooms of this home look more spacious. Inbuilt cement benches on the wall are examples of how a home can be minimal yet functional.
The bedroom is as stark and simple, as the rest of the home. It glorifies the less is more philosophy with a bed headboard, and nightstand carved out of cement. A wooden table, a basic mirror with a simple wooden frame, and a wooden door are the rustic accents in this room that lend it some warmth, along with a few colourful paintings and curios around the bed.
A part of the house goes down all the way down to the beach, to a wooden dock. The thatched roof over the deck keeps this place cool, and also gives the owners the privacy and pleasure of their own dock for their boat. Surrounded by lush green trees, with waves lapping gently against it, it almost looks like a part of a resort.