A brilliant small family cottage full of delightt!

We love this deck outside the house. Its a charming sitout that lines this space with a pretty rattan asymmetrical couch with cheery yellow cushions. What we loved was the use of the single yellow colour to bring out the best in the surrounding greenery as well as the white walls that surround this area. This adds a pleasant look to the entire deck. Simple wide tiles in grey line this space. Sliding glass doors lead you into the home. The brick pillar here gets the company of a pristine cat sculpture in an abstract slim design. This touch renders a classy yet whimsical appeal to the space.

In Conclusion - From scones placed strategically all around the home, to the eaves that fall in gentle linear layers of white, this home brings out the best in the Mediterranean style of architecture even as it supports a sleek look thanks to the play of dimensions and placement of elements. The vast open spaces that wrap around the home make it a comfortable place where one can also enjoy the greenery to the fullest.

