A brilliant small family cottage full of delightt!

For today's home tour edition, we travel to one of the largest cities in Poland—Bialystok. This city portrays a global landscape that brings home the best in terms of design, art and more. As we wander around this urban yet historically rich area, we are awed by the confluence of various schools of design that show up, unabashed on the structures in this city. This home is one of them. With a modern and sleek rendition of the classic Mediterranean villa, this home has been designed by Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl, a group of architects in Bialystok. Join us for a tour to learn more about this home.
The trend-worthy low-slung structure of the home is one that creates a unique and understated look. This home is a design wonder in white and grey, with grey shingles for the roof replacing the typical terracotta tiles that most Mediterranean homes flaunt. The myriad approaches to the home make it a convenient space that sits at the meeting point of two pathways. From here, you can decide to walk down the porch or wind your way around and reach the garage.
As you round the house and reach the backyard, you are once again drawn to the diagonal point that it sets thanks to its unique layout. From this angle, the home’s expansive porch and deck can be seen. Sitting on a strip of grey flagstone, this deck is an ideal spot where you can sit and enjoy the greenery and many beautiful sunsets.
The home has been efficiently designed as two wings that sit together in a diagonal layout, almost like the wings of a butterfly. This practical approach makes the grounds look more expansive even as the garage is efficiently separated from the main living quarters. The cheery yet formal hues can be seen more clearly here as well as the ridge lines of the symmetrically laid rooftops.
The home has been built on a single level so as to replicate the cool Mediterranean cottage like vibe which immediately sets you in a holiday mood. The rooftop and the eaves are layered in a way that makes for a lofty design. The solid pillars add to the simplicity of the whole scheme. A long corridor leads to the main house which is surrounded by large glass windows. The charming cobblestone paths also add to the Mediterranean touch.
We love this deck outside the house. Its a charming sitout that lines this space with a pretty rattan asymmetrical couch with cheery yellow cushions. What we loved was the use of the single yellow colour to bring out the best in the surrounding greenery as well as the white walls that surround this area. This adds a pleasant look to the entire deck. Simple wide tiles in grey line this space. Sliding glass doors lead you into the home. The brick pillar here gets the company of a pristine cat sculpture in an abstract slim design. This touch renders a classy yet whimsical appeal to the space.
In Conclusion - From scones placed strategically all around the home, to the eaves that fall in gentle linear layers of white, this home brings out the best in the Mediterranean style of architecture even as it supports a sleek look thanks to the play of dimensions and placement of elements. The vast open spaces that wrap around the home make it a comfortable place where one can also enjoy the greenery to the fullest.
If you loved this house, here is another interesting home tour that we loved doing - Chic Design in Vibrant Environs.