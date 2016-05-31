A Fabulous city home full of charm

Home is where the heart is. While having a beautiful home in the country is a dream for many, there is no reason why an apartment in the city can't look and feel homely too. If you are looking for some inspiration to make your apartment in the city into a beautiful space, this apartment in Rio de Janeiro designed by GEA ARQUITETURA will give you plenty of good ideas.
The formal living room in this apartment reflects it's simple, homely, yet elegant style. A modern love seat and couch in shades of beige look particularly striking on a wooden floor here. Two old fashioned cream and off white armchairs and a simple rug in the same shades, and a minimal white coffee table break the beige monotony. While a rustic wooden side table adds a personal touch to this room, as it is used to display books and other curios.
The formal dining area extends in one corner of this living room and sticks to the same beige and white palette. This eight seater dining table is modern and minimal in its design, white a bunch of flowers and a couple of golden candle stands bring in a touch of classic beauty. A big lamp above the table and a mirror wall behind it, help to amplify the sense of space here. While an abstract painting on another wall gives us a glimpse of their owners eclectic style.
The apartment comes equipped with a media room and like most of this home, this room too has a wooden flooring and white walls. It it the grill like double ceiling and a brick wall that makes this room stand apart with a distinct rustic beauty. A comfy grey couch and a functional white console and shelves above it, surround the TV with minimal simplicity.
The kitchen in this apartment has a small round wooden breakfast table in a corner, with classic French style chairs in shades of beige and white. Inbuilt shelves in white walls, a compact kitchen counter and a glass wall overlooking trees makes this kitchen look more spacious than it is. Wooden flooring and a brick wall are the final rustic touches here that makes it blend in with the rest of the home.
There is also a informal dining area in this home. Set in a space that receives ample light, with tiled flooring and cream walls, the informal dining area consists of just a wooden table, mix and match chairs, and a bench with floral upholstery on one side. A white lamp and a white porcelain fruit bowl are final touches that make this space look picture perfect.
The bedroom blends modern and classic design styles seamlessly. Simple white walls and ceiling, are complimented by a white quilted leather headboard and the compact white drawers of the nightstands. While the beauty of the wooden flooring is enhanced by other wooden touches, like the wooden tables on top of the nightstands. The intricate off-white and beige wallpaper is a definite classic touch. And mirrors and lamps on either side of the bed help to make this space look bigger.
The bathroom has a classic old world beauty to it. Be it the us of floral wall paper on one wall and striped wall paper on the others. Or the floral pattern of the wallpaper, which compliments the ornate white frame of the mirror, and the intricate patterns on the glass jars. Everything has an old world charm, including the golden bathroom fittings. Orange is the primary colour here, which is in everything from the wallpaper to the stone counter.