A Fabulous city home full of charm

The bathroom has a classic old world beauty to it. Be it the us of floral wall paper on one wall and striped wall paper on the others. Or the floral pattern of the wallpaper, which compliments the ornate white frame of the mirror, and the intricate patterns on the glass jars. Everything has an old world charm, including the golden bathroom fittings. Orange is the primary colour here, which is in everything from the wallpaper to the stone counter.