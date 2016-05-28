7 Courtyard Ideas to Take Your Breath Away!

The union of earthy wooden planks and a rough clutch of large pebbles has turned this courtyard into a smart, modern and visually interesting focal point. A couple of dazzling disco lights, a row of artsy plants, a simple but chic wooden fence, and softly glowing globular ground lights make for an ambiance which can cater to small parties or a cosy hangout with equal élan.

So what are you waiting for? Pick the idea which appealed to your aesthetic senses the most, and bring it to life in your own courtyard without delay. You can also consult a landscape designer or architect in case you have a complicated project in mind, which requires professional help. Here’s another story that might pique your interest - 6 Ways to Turn your Backyard into an Oasis.