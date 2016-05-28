7 Courtyard Ideas to Take Your Breath Away!

Though we have long since gotten used to the idea of a courtyard as a part of the house where you can relax and rejuvenate in the open, it is no doubt and architectural marvel. With passing time, courtyards have evolved from their humble origins, and are now increasingly becoming natural retreats for most home owners who crave to lend their abodes some designer touch. Today, we will let you take a sneak peek at some brilliant and enchanting design and decor ideas for courtyards which you can implement for your own project too. You will soon discover how with the artful addition of gorgeous furnishing, verdant plant life, exotic organic elements and unique decorative accents, a simple courtyard can be transformed into an oasis of sheer bliss and happiness. Some courtyards also imbibe the beauty of shimmering pools, outdoor dining pleasures, and different decor styles ranging from rustic to modern. So let’s explore more now.
The union of earthy wooden planks and a rough clutch of large pebbles has turned this courtyard into a smart, modern and visually interesting focal point. A couple of dazzling disco lights, a row of artsy plants, a simple but chic wooden fence, and softly glowing globular ground lights make for an ambiance which can cater to small parties or a cosy hangout with equal élan.
So what are you waiting for? Pick the idea which appealed to your aesthetic senses the most, and bring it to life in your own courtyard without delay. You can also consult a landscape designer or architect in case you have a complicated project in mind, which requires professional help. Here’s another story that might pique your interest - 6 Ways to Turn your Backyard into an Oasis.
This stunning courtyard surrounded by the pristine white walls of the house is a charming getaway from life’s worries and anxieties. The tranquillity of the space has been further enhanced by the plush white and rattan furniture, lush greenery, midnight blue planters and warm wooden touches. A small outdoor dining arrangement lies beyond this living space, accompanied by an open kitchen and bar. This courtyard is ideal for entertaining family and friends, and even hosting small parties.
The expansive wooden deck featuring slim slats is the highlight of this courtyard. Surrounded by tall trees, proliferating bushes and manicured green grass, this space is like a dream come true for those who like finding recluse from the urban din. The inviting blue pool waters find their perfect match in the vibrant yet serene teal upholstery of the L-shaped wooden seat. And the teal shade livens up the wooden hue magnificently too. The mattresses lining the edge of the pool at the far end, also add to the magic of colours. And a vintage style circular table with modish chairs offer you the chance to chat with friends while nibbling on delicious finger food. Don’t miss the exotic coffee table carved out of a large tree trunk, which lends a dose of alluring rusticity.
The delightfully blue pool in this courtyard overlooks a comfy seating area, a quaint outdoor dining arrangement and a compact kitchen where you can toss up salads, snacks and prepare refreshing drinks. An elegant head of the Buddha sits atop the kitchen space and infuses the area with calmness. The left side of the pool is lined with circular and pure white paving stones and dense, colourful foliage. A couple of palm trees lend a tropical feel to this place along with the stone wall behind the couch.
For those who love nature unabashedly, this courtyard can be the ultimate style inspiration for them without a doubt. The walls have been almost completely adorned with lush creepers, tall plants and bushy potted greens. Matching wooden cabinets stand on either side of the clear pool, displaying antique artefacts and cosy floral arrangements. A patch of manicured green grass lines the pool and old school wooden furniture lie around, waiting for you to sink in and put your feet up! Quaint lamps take care of the lighting while a simple dining arrangement makes its presence at the other end of the pool. This breathtaking paradise was rendered by Gigi Botelho Paisagismo, landscape designers from Sao Paulo.
The abundance of untamed but lively plants and large rocks make this courtyard a rustically inspired outdoor sanctuary of sorts. An intricately carved wrought iron and acrylic shade protects the simple sit out from the harsh sun, while the billowing drapes keep the wrath of nature at bay. Industrially inspired naked bulbs hang from the metal frame of the shade to enlighten the courtyard magically.
This lush green courtyard was offered a magical aura with the gazebo-like structure, complete with soft and elegant drapes. The wooden slatted structure protrudes from the main structure, adding additional sophistication along with the solid beams. A fair sized dining table sits facing the open kitchen; while a smattering of lovely planters enhance the earthy appeal of the gazebo. A couple of simple white recliners lie outside, to let you relax and watch the stars after the sun goes down.