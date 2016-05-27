A Magnificent Indian Home

The difference between a house and home is someone's personal touch to it. And this home in Neyveli designed by DWELLION from Chennai, makes a home out of a house in the most magnificent way. The decor of this home is modern and stunning. Innovative and abundant use of lights, plush materials and wooden accents has lent this home an air of rustic luxury. Let us take a walk through this home to see how different styles are accentuated in different rooms.