A Magnificent Indian Home

The difference between a house and home is someone's personal touch to it. And this home in Neyveli designed by DWELLION from Chennai, makes a home out of a house in the most magnificent way. The decor of this home is modern and stunning. Innovative and abundant use of lights, plush materials and wooden accents has lent this home an air of rustic luxury. Let us take a walk through this home to see how different styles are accentuated in different rooms.
The abundant use of wood in the lobby, along with a cream tiled flooring, lends this space a very modern rustic touch. Wood has been used everywhere from the the panelled double ceiling, stairs, shelves, tables and even as walls to partition other rooms. The floral prints on the flooring and white vases with twigs on it are other modern rustic touches in this space.
The dining area is beautiful by itself and sticks to a white and brown colour scheme, it is extremely modern in its decor style. The minimal dining table is stark white, along with the walls, ceiling and showpieces. Brown wooden shelves and accents on the ceilings and walls, add a modern rustic touch to the room. A stylish silver feature wall in a corner is the most eye catching thing in this space.
The living room has a grand air to it, yet it has been designed with minimal aesthetics. Hardwood flooring and a wooden wall and ceiling, contrast well with other white walls, the white couch dug into the floor, and the innumerable white lamps and lights on the ceiling and walls. The bare bark of a wooden tree which stands in the centre of the seating area finds resonance in a painting of trees on another wall. While colourful cushions and plates provide relief from the muted scheme of the room.
The corridor above leading to the rooms has a more modern minimal style, and like the rest of the home uses white, cream and wood extensively. The huge glass windows on one side of this space let in lots of natural light and make it look more spacious during the day. While the white lamps on the ceiling and the spotlights on the walls do the same during the night.
The master bedroom is more like a suite with a separate seating area. Tiled flooring, white walls and sofa, and wooden accents, match the decor of the living and dining area. But it is the us of a bright yellow bedspread which catches one's eyes here. A woolen quilt and rug, a stone feature wall and earthen ware are definite rustic touches here. While an S shaped reclining brings in a whiff of minimal style.
The next bedroom in this home breaks away from the modern style of decor that dominates the rest of it, and opts for a more classic style. Be it the tufted leather headboard with a golden border, the quilted bedspread, the dresser with curved cabriole legs, or chandeliers on the ceiling; the decor of this room takes us back to a different time. The use of colours like blush and purple, make this room look more refined.
The last bedroom in this home looks more like a hostel dormitory because of the four single beds in this room. Ideal for a bunch of kids or grandkids, this room has a very simple decor and wrought iron furniture. A mint green ceiling, blush walls, teal curtains and colourful cushions, help to enliven up this simple room.
The third bedroom in this home looks like it has been designed for two boys, because of the abundant use of blue throughout the room. A double ceiling and spotlights on the ceiling and shelves, help to indirectly light this room and maintain a sense of serenity. Two queen size beds provide a more comfortable sleep to two adults.