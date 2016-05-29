A Lavish Farmhouse-Style Home with Trendy Appeal

The laidback city of Bialystok in Poland is a throbbing cultural centre which has a historical appeal that lives in tandem with a strong urban character. This attracts tourists from all around the world, every year. We travelled far and wide across this city and lost ourselves to glorious evenings spent in art galleries and concerts. Yet, we found a reason to chase design and décor delights here too, thanks to the wonderful art and architecture that dots the city’s landscape. We invite you to come and take a tour of Brzoza, a home that has been designed by the eminent team of architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl in Bialystok.

This home with its farmhouse-like appearance is a contemporary masterpiece filled with unique design elements. The contrasting textures of wood, glass, marble, stone along with a generous dose of nature, make this abode a joy to reside in.