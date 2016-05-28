Before and After: The incredible transformation of a city apartment

Today we travel to Busan in South Korea to share with you the story of an incredible transformation of a city apartment. Busan is a big city where the demand for affordable housing is high, so naturally you get to see some pretty remarkable apartment makeovers. One such remarkable apartment makeover is this urban studio apartment designed by Design Mellow, interior designers and decorators based in South Korea. It's simply fascinating to see how a plain, boring one bedroom apartment is magically transformed into a chic studio apartment with style and personality.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Let's check out the incredible transformation of this urban studio apartment shall we?
Before the makeover, this is what the apartment looked like—plain and boring. Although it actually looks quite livable, there was little planning in the interior decor, and the apartment lacked atmosphere.
Pictured here you can see how warm and inviting the transformed interiors look compared to the apartment before the makeover. The casual looking comfy furniture gives this space a cosy feel, while the industrial style lighting sets the mood for some serious relaxation.
We especially love how the furniture has been arranged in such a way that segregated spaces can be created. This is an ideal layout for a one bedroom apartment as you can have different zones for different purposes. It also makes the small apartment seem a bit more spacious.
A comfortable low-seater couch in black is set as the focal point of the living room. Throw cushions with abstract patterns and a casual chic looking area rug compliment the style of the living room, while a simple wooden coffee table with adjustable frames completes the laid-back atmosphere of this living room.
A bedroom space is created in a cosy corner of the small studio apartment by using a bookshelf as a room divider. The bookshelf is embellished with potted cacti and a simple table lamp adding flavour and personality to the bedroom space. Big windows near the single bed are a bonus. Pictured here, we see one large window dressed with understated taupe curtains.
The small details like this wall decorated with interesting artifacts and a prominently framed poster make a world of difference in creating a lively atmosphere in the studio apartment. It also personalizes the space and adds a sense of familiarity and coziness to it.
The narrow hallway pictured here has been tastefully and appropriately decorated with a framed illustration and potted cacti all set within a bigger frame. The white walls and minimally decorated space is ideal for this narrow hallway.
This studio apartment has been through many changes but somethings stay the same, for example, the kitchen area. The striking orange tiles remain and the modular kitchen set stays the same, making this makeover a reasonably affordable one.
We hope you've enjoyed watching this magical transformation take place in this before and after tour. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 11 smart ideas to make your bedroom more cosy.