Before and After: The incredible transformation of a city apartment

Today we travel to Busan in South Korea to share with you the story of an incredible transformation of a city apartment. Busan is a big city where the demand for affordable housing is high, so naturally you get to see some pretty remarkable apartment makeovers. One such remarkable apartment makeover is this urban studio apartment designed by Design Mellow, interior designers and decorators based in South Korea. It's simply fascinating to see how a plain, boring one bedroom apartment is magically transformed into a chic studio apartment with style and personality.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Let's check out the incredible transformation of this urban studio apartment shall we?