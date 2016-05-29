A SMALL stylish home that has it ALL!

We could not leave without a visit to the vibrant nursery. Defined elements like the stripes make for a chic look even as the colours promise hours of creative fun for the children playing in this room. Neat shelves sitting on the floor create easy access for toddlers and the carpet reflects the colours of the wall. Meanwhile, a house shaped bunk bed on one side charmed us more than anything else!

In conclusion—This charmingly chic and modern home has been done up with classic touches and vibrant colours that sink softly and smoothly into the plush neutral hues of the space. Our verdict? Full Marks!