A SMALL stylish home that has it ALL!

The sophisticated environs of the vibrant city of Zapopan in Brazil has created the perfect canvas for urban homes that have a global appeal and confident design that translates seamlessly into a chic look. We are talking about the Casa Veintiocho, a home that has been designed by Victoria Plasencia Interiorismo, a group of designers in Zapopan. We welcome you into this charmingly eclectic home which combines the modern, the classic and the artistic!
The façade has been designed in a simple manner with maximum use of vertical space where you will find the garage sitting below the two storeys of the home. The brown stone tile on one wing of the structure gives it a neat flourish as greenery and a walkway come into plain view as well. The result? Chic goodness!
The living room is a sophisticated space that has retro contours lining the space. Upholstery and rugs belong to a light hued colour palette with beige taking centre stage as wooden detailing in the end tables and coffee table make for a warm look. Meanwhile, a tall planter in vibrant purple adds some colour blocking magic and gives company to the splash of colours in the art work sitting on one of the walls. Larger than life lamps throw a golden light on the surroundings even as the recessed lighting and track of slim lights outlining the ceiling comes into focus. A black and white art work sits on another wall and grounds the room in an interesting way.
The classic couch in electric blue is an eclectic piece that sets the mood for some boudoir style fun here. This bedroom has a white and grey bed with a tall headboard. The bed has been done up with neutral hued bedding while the vibrant accents in fuchsia and blue make the rest of the space come alive. The grey wall also holds a black and white photograph, enlarged to show off an urban look. The couch and contrast colour ottoman with similar coloured cushions makes this an imaginative and creative space.
In stark contrast with the other colourfully inclined bedrooms of the home, this grey bedroom comes alive with a profusion of grey. But if you thought the effect would be a look of seriousness, you need to think again. From the very first glance, this room presents a play of grey that is sophisticated even as it acts as a wonderful design canvas for the rest of the designer touches in the room, including the chic lamps on either side of the bed.
The warm tones of the bathroom also make plenty of room for sleek lines and wall mounted counters that give it a defining edge. The panel of white light bounces off the mirrored walls and creates a winning look that screams classic luxury!
We could not leave without a visit to the vibrant nursery. Defined elements like the stripes make for a chic look even as the colours promise hours of creative fun for the children playing in this room. Neat shelves sitting on the floor create easy access for toddlers and the carpet reflects the colours of the wall. Meanwhile, a house shaped bunk bed on one side charmed us more than anything else!
In conclusion—This charmingly chic and modern home has been done up with classic touches and vibrant colours that sink softly and smoothly into the plush neutral hues of the space. Our verdict? Full Marks!