A Chic Eco-Friendly Home in the Hills

A walk around the grounds with the breeze blowing in your hair even as you stand speechless staring at the lofty hills and pretty greenery, will bring the home’s unique structure into plain focus. The long A-line faced structure sits behind the linear fort like design in front. Stone and beige line the structure while an open gazebo with wooden beams stands on one side, ushering you to the pathway set between the green lawns and flower beds.

This home has been designed in a linear manner which stands out in the verdant Columbian valley. The beautiful straight lines are done up with earthy elements that have been rendered in sophisticated hues. The play of style and material used indoors, lends it all a classy and relaxed touch.