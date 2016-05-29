A Chic Eco-Friendly Home in the Hills

Known for its beautiful natural green cover and never ending urban vistas cocooned in a green belt, Columbia has many charms hidden in its corners. Cruising along the lush country side of Cundinamarca in Columbia, we chanced upon the Kubik Verde, in Valle de Sopo. Set amidst lush green hills with tall conifers looming in the background, this contemporary and expansive residence is nothing short of a countryside getaway. Stone, wood and concrete have contributed to the understated elegance of this eco-friendly abode, and turned it into the perfect spot for retreating after a fast paced city life. You will soon find out that the owners care deeply about the environment and love interiors which are well-ventilated and open. So we invite you to come and take a walk around the mesmerizingly modern and soothing charm of the Kubik Verde, designed by the architects at Kubik Lab, in Columbia.
The verdant valley plays host to this modern villa. The wooden detailing is what stands out in the soothing beige façade, as glass lines the space for an open feel. Meanwhile, the conifers stand in the background, ramrod straight and serious looking as always! Inverted Ls mark the two wings of the home and make for a symmetrical play, where the big L and the small L stand side by side.
The main hall of this home gives you a splendid view of the outdoors, while wooden beams slant over on one side of the ceiling. The large glass doors and windows make for an expansive feel, even as hardwood flooring and clean lined furniture make for a warm and minimalistic ambiance. A geometrically inspired chandelier looms over the modish coffee table as the stone wall holds the entertainment unit and the chic fireplace.
The living room is replete with a Zen-like vibe that creates a calm and beatific space where a relaxed aura sets all over you. The glass windows are balanced with the slatted windows on the other side. The low linear seating reminds you of an Oriental theme, while the stone fireplace and the television above it hold your attention for good reason.
The kitchen has been dressed up with a profusion of white hues and natural light. Natural light floods into the room during the day, thanks to the double bank of glass windows. This is a very practical touch that also adds plenty of timeless magic to the space. The simple kitchen island, as well as the chrome appliances come together for a warm meal even as the dining table in wood sits nearby with its white chairs.
The linear expansive roof of the house has been cleverly utilised to grow a lush green garden or rather a green cover, which aids in the natural insulation of the abode. And it goes without saying that it looks gorgeous, blending in with the verdant greenery surrounding the property!
A walk around the grounds with the breeze blowing in your hair even as you stand speechless staring at the lofty hills and pretty greenery, will bring the home’s unique structure into plain focus. The long A-line faced structure sits behind the linear fort like design in front. Stone and beige line the structure while an open gazebo with wooden beams stands on one side, ushering you to the pathway set between the green lawns and flower beds.
This home has been designed in a linear manner which stands out in the verdant Columbian valley. The beautiful straight lines are done up with earthy elements that have been rendered in sophisticated hues. The play of style and material used indoors, lends it all a classy and relaxed touch. Here is another home tour you might like too - A Family Home That Feels Like Paradise!