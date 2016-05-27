A Tropical DREAM HOME that is for REAL!

Like the oasis of an unforgettable holiday, the tropical landscape of urban Monetrrey in Mexico beckoned us. And we are busy courting its stylish corners, filled with appealing sights and hues. The Casa Valle caught our eye, sitting pretty in its lush green neighbourhood. This retreat has been designed by Arq Bernando Hinojosa, a group of skilled visionaries in the design world. We invite you to take a tour of this home and lose yourself in its spellbinding appeal!
The row of boxes seem to be twinkling out of nowhere as you regard the beautiful manor from a vantage point where the trees and their leaves keep this design gem partially hidden. Sitting on the lush grounds is a stone and white hued structure that comes into view and makes a slow appeal to your senses before captivating you with its strong modern look. A well lit winding driveway takes you to the porch.
The main hall invites you in with an open layout. The living room takes place of pride here with a welcoming vibe that has not been tied down to any set design scheme. Walk in and find solace in the linear soft hued couches, or get a dose of holiday style excitement with the vibrant cushions in red. The designers have added a heavy seasoning of visual interest with the beams overhead and the row of squares near the ceiling. Natural light mixes with the recessed lighting to create a sophisticated look.
The dining room is a study in comfort and minimal fuss. The room has been done up with white walls as well as the same exposed beams that line the rest of the hall. The white dining table is a slim block of wood clad with a glossy texture. Around it, there are several chairs in a classic cut. The twin lamps light up each corner, as colour is supplied by the rock inspired painting in aqua hues. Comfort is the mainstay of this room, with a liberal sprinkling of the everyday classic.
The bedroom oozes a hushed charm that descends over you as soon as you step into this space. With a large bed in the centre, this bedroom comes alive with its understated colour play and a strong focus on the natural elements peeping in through the large windows. Wooden furniture finds a fitting partner in the wooden ceiling, as cylindrical lamps on either side light up the bedside areas.
The luxury quotient in the bathroom is unparalleled and one that draws you in with a promise of complete relaxation. The stone and marble counter tops as well as the lighting that beams off of the glossy surfaces and mirrors, makes for a beautiful looking space.
The grounds of this home literally seem to be embracing the great outdoors. A noteworthy fact about the design is the fact that the open walls, the glass windows and doors, as well the connecting courtyards and wrap around porches with their sit outs, all seem to be bringing greenery into the home. This swimming pool is a wonderful space where one can relax, while other corners like the wall fountain and the stone walls make for idyllic corners.
In Conclusion - This is home that has an amazing play of design elements and colours which makes it a soothing space with lots of comfort.
