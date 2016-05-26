11 Smart ideas to make your bedroom more cosy!

Often before going to sleep, you might sit up and chat with your partner or flip through a novel. A plush and comfortable headboard then ensures that you get ample backrest which is relaxing and calming. Especially, a headboard lined with plush finishing can induce a sense of peace just before you are about to sleep.

So now that you are aware of all the tips and tricks which turn a bedroom into a sanctuary, don’t wait anymore. Make use of the idea which caught you eye the most, and assimilate it into your bedroom for a good night’s sleep. Here is another ideabook to inspire you further - The best location for the TV in your bedroom.