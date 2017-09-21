Vaastu shastra tips for bedrooms

The bedroom is where we go to retire at the end of a long day. It is a place of relaxation, sleep and privacy where we can restore our energy for the next day. In order to optimize the energy gained during our rest, vaastu shastra principles can be applied.

In this ideabook, we will discuss vaastu shastra tips for the master bedroom, children's bedroom, guest room, and maid's room. The location of these different bedrooms is of high importance in vaastu shastra. According to vaastu shastra, there are some basic principles that we should comply with to get peace and prosperity in the bedroom. Let's see what some of these principles are.