Vaastu shastra tips for bedrooms

The bedroom is where we go to retire at the end of a long day. It is a place of relaxation, sleep and privacy where we can restore our energy for the next day. In order to optimize the energy gained during our rest, vaastu shastra principles can be applied. 

In this ideabook, we will discuss vaastu shastra tips for the master bedroom, children's bedroom, guest room, and maid's room. The location of these different bedrooms is of high importance in vaastu shastra. According to vaastu shastra, there are some basic principles that we should comply with to get peace and prosperity in the bedroom. Let's see what some of these principles are. 

Vaastu shastra for the master bedroom

According to vaastu shastra principles, the master bedroom should always be located in the Southwest part of the house because the Southwest represents the earth element and heaviness, thus making it suitable for the heads of the household. 

The direction in which we place our heads while sleeping is also very important in vaastu shastra. It is highly recommended to sleep with our heads facing the South, East or West, but never North. Take note that the position of the bed should never face the bedroom door. 

The recommended color scheme for a master bedroom is earthy tones like shades of browns and greens. Last but not least, never place a mirror in front of the bed. 

Vasstu Shastra for the bed

Vaastu shastra recommends wooden beds rather than metal or wrought iron beds as wooden beds produce positive energy, while metal and wrought iron beds produce negative energy. Negative energy around the bed can cause us stress and tension, while positive energy helps us to sleep peacefully. 

The bed should be a regular shape rather than an irregular shape like a round bed. Vaastu shastra advises us to avoid storing any metal or leather objects under the bed. 

This beautiful wooden bed is designed by Leela Export House

Vaastu Shastra for the children's room

The ideal location of a children's room is in the West. However, the bed should be positioned in the Southwest part of the room. Cabinets and closets should also be placed either in the South or the West. 

The study area should be free of clutter and face the East, North, or Northeast to boost concentration and improve productivity. Finally, the door of the children's room should be in the East or North, and the bed should never face the door. 

Vaastu Shastra for the guest room

The ideal location for the guest room is in the Northwest as it represents air, thus making it suitable for hosting guests who will move on just like air. According to vaastu shastra it is important that the guest room is placed with the element of air so that the energy of the guest doesn't interfere with the positive energy in the house. 

Ensure that the bed is not directly opposite the bathroom door and is facing the South or West part of the room. The guests should sleep with their heads facing the South. 

Browse through some of these bedrooms here on homify for more inspiration. 

Vaastu Shastra for the maid's room

The ideal location for the maid's room is in the Southeast as not to interfere with the energy of the rest of the household. Another alternative location for the maid's room is in the Northwest. However, take note that the maid's room should never be located in the Northeast or Southwest. 

For more related ideas, have a look at a quick guide to feng shui

Did you like these vaastu shastra tips for bedrooms? Let us know what you think in your comments below. 


