A small beautiful home packed with a BIG SURPRISE!

Join us on a tour of this exquisite home paced with a big surprise to find out that the quality of architecture goes beyond the mere arrangement of forms. This spacious modern home is a living proof that dreams and desires can be translated into optimal living spaces which enhance the human experience in our day to day lives. Totaling an area of 360 square meters, the residence imposes rationality and consistency but without ceasing to be based on a commitment to aesthetic quality, creativity, and innovation. The beautiful home is designed by A/Zero Arquitetura, architects based in Passos, Brazil.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this fascinating home in Brazil shall we?