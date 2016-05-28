A small beautiful home packed with a BIG SURPRISE!

Join us on a tour of this exquisite home paced with a big surprise to find out that the quality of architecture goes beyond the mere arrangement of forms. This spacious modern home is a living proof that dreams and desires can be translated into optimal living spaces which enhance the human experience in our day to day lives. Totaling an area of 360 square meters, the residence imposes rationality and consistency but without ceasing to be based on a commitment to aesthetic quality, creativity, and innovation. The beautiful home is designed by A/Zero Arquitetura, architects based in Passos, Brazil.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this fascinating home in Brazil shall we?
White plays an important role in this home, and it can be seen here on the walls, floors, window frames, and structural elements of the house. Spaces are connected to each other without visual limitations, rather only a slight separation is created through frames that retain full transparency. In addition, the proportional flow of natural light and ventilation floods the home with a feeling of freshness and well-being.
The facade of the house leaves us with a sense of mystery, rising solidly in a wall and gate that give no hint of what's inside. Smooth polished exteriors in a neutral monochromatic colour palette allow the intriguing lines and curves of the building to take form and definition gently.
As we already saw in the previous image, the main living room as well as the other social spaces are interconnected to the rest of the house through a large window. The large window accentuates the natural touch of the house by allowing full view of the charming courtyard. Bright colours are reserved for accessories, while the rest of the area is dominated by mostly white and some black.
Functionality and practicality are concepts that can clearly be seen and experienced through the design of this home. For example, the TV wall is home to these functional elements in carpentry which mark and define spaces through their ability for organization, aesthetic presence and exposure of decorative objects.
An air of sophistication can be absorbed at all angles and fine details of this exquisite home. Behind its classical facade lies contemporary surprises and elements that communicate current trends and technologies. Designed with lots of glass and wood, the dining room transfers lightness, transparency, and elegance to a home with a lot to offer. Last but not least, a fascinating chandelier crowns the dining room and sends ripples of sparkles throughout the area.
The powder room exhibits a Japanese touch with an intense contrast with its striking cherry blossom wallpaper in black and white. The floral theme carries an atmosphere of remarkable delicateness, while the stone countertop and round washbasin add texture and interest to the guest toilet.
We can only wish for such a noble space in our own homes after seeing this beautiful kitchen! Coupled with high technology, space and high performance of architectural design quality, this kitchen has a bespoke joinery and appliances that make this kitchen complete and wholesome. Its beauty is evident in the dark wood, granite, and glass that is always able to modernize and generate a sense of organization and cleanliness.
Finally, we get to the outdoor area where we can enjoy a slice of paradise and splash in the pool. Next to the pool, various spaces of relaxation and rest are created to ensure comfort. Some of the seating areas are positioned under the shade, some at the outdoor bar, and others advancing through the garden taking advantage of the wide spaces.
