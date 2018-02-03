5 trendy bedroom designs

The bedroom is the most intimate part of a home. It is a private haven, and a place of comfort and relaxation where you can truly let yourself go.

The way a bedroom is designed speaks volumes about a person's style and personality. Your bedroom shows if you're the cool dude with the groovy swagger or the diva chic with elegant poise.

Taking the time to make your personal space reflect your taste shows that you take pride in your home. Let's browse through some of these trendy bedroom designs and see if we find something that suits your personal style.