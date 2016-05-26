The perfect burgundy home for a happy Indian family!

Join us on this tour today and seize the opportunity to view the perfect tropical vacation home for a family. The happy holiday home vibe is clear to see from the use of rich colours and the casual, laid-back atmosphere. It's an oasis of calm nestled among palm trees, ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation. As you will see throughout this tour, the property stands out for its spaciousness, beauty, and capacity in providing the perfect vacation home for the best holidays of your lifetime. The tropical vacation home, endearingly called Casa Barra, is designed by GEA Arquitetura, architects based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this beautiful holiday home shall we?