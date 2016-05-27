A Magical home for the modern family!

We invite you to walk into a home that brings on the magic of those colours that sparkle and shine in a cozy and comfortable environment. The Apartamento Barro 2 is an ode to simple yet plush living where comfort takes design centre stage. This home has been designed by Gea Arquitetura in Brazil, and to say that we are merely impressed, would be an understatement. Come join us on a tour to watch what we are talking about!
The living room is dressed up in subtle colours that wrap you in warm cream hues and lots of wooden touches that line the shelves and the floor as well. The magic begins when you start looking at the details. The lime green throw pillows along with their colourful counterparts on the facing couch instantly warm the space and lend a subtle splash of colour. The solid coffee table houses a tray holding exotic looking designer delights and a smattering of house plants. On one wall, sheer drapes billow with the gentle breeze, while the other wall houses straight lines that sit pretty on the white wall to hold the television and cabinetry.
The first thing that catches your eye as you walk into the dining room is the cut out in the ceiling that is lit from within. The orange glow is like a cloud from a walk during sunset, while a lamp hangs from it. The dining table below is a wooden one with sleek upholstered chairs, built in a classic way. The eclectic dining room creates a space where you can have fun meals and even more enthralling conversations as laughter gets served around the cozy dining table.
Simple luxuries like an upholstered headboard and a similar colour wall standing behind it adds layers of style and comfort to the room. The white bedding has been kept simple so as to create a soothing and hushed vibe in the room. Matching white drapes sashay in the breeze, and lull you into a relaxed mode. On the other side, a television stands by.
We could not leave without talking about this corner. Full of graceful patterns in a classic white painted wooden bureau and matching chair with mirror, this corner ushers in the gentle ways of the classic world of style. Sit here for hours well spent with an engrossing play of good old dress up!
The nursery has been done up with subtle wallpaper and lots of pastel shades. Bright pops of pink line the bins below the television, while the bed and cradle hold plenty of delights that have been arranged neatly. These stuffed toys and throw pillows make for a comfortable vibe as its spreads through the room to engage the children in hours of playtime! Pale colours fuel the imagination without hindering creativity and fun!
This modern and practical space has been done up with a trendy looking sink that stands next to a wooden door. The stone and wallpapered setting of this bathroom fits in well with its modern bearings and everyday touches.
We would like to conclude that this home is filled with delights that bring out colour, classic old world charm and lots of modern style, as it takes you on a trip to the eclectic and back!
