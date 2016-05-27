A modern city home for everyone

The study has been done up in white and brown to create a soothing and elegant space with great style. The closet has been decorated with panels of wood in the middle while white glossy surfaces cover the rest of it. A sideboard next to it sits across the marble floor with cabinets above for a neat space that can hold all your study and work material as you indulge those creative muscles. A whimsical globe adds an eclectic touch.

In Conclusion - This home has successfully brought in elements that are exotic to create an eclectic space which sits pretty on a solid and elegant backdrop.

