A Modern Family Home Infused with Rustic Charm!

The backyard is a rejuvenating space that looks out onto neat green lawns. The brown hues of the building once again come into focus and create a statement thanks to the use of stone and earthy tones. The patio-like space that sits right outside the main hall, leads you to the lively green grass. Entertain family and friends here or simply lounge around under the crisp summer sun to get a great tan! The spot is ideal for hosting barbeques and outdoor parties too.

This home has a rustic charm that has been balanced by the modern appeal that forms the basis of the design scheme here. The architects have used simple and linear designs that conform to the modern way of thinking, while the French countryside comes into focus with the colours and materials used. The end result is simply fascinating! Here is another home tour to inspire you further - A Small family home that shines like Gold!