A Modern Family Home Infused with Rustic Charm!

The charming village of Boulogne in France beckoned us and we took off for a breath of fresh air. So today, we invite you to join us on a trip to unravel the design and décor marvels that dot the countryside. The Casa En Barrio San Andres, designed by CC Arquitectos, a group of architects in Boulogne, is a simple yet splendid country home that combines a modern structure with rustic elements. You will be impressed by the cosy and traditional interiors with dashes of inspiring designs and ideas. The residence charms us with its love for organic and earthy elements, simplicity and comfort. So come and take a walk around with us and see more.
The living room is a cocoon of trendy warmth with its fusion look that brings in a modern colour palette with a bold shade of red which adds warmth and passion to the typical countryside surroundings. Yet, instead of playing second fiddle and acting as a mere accent shade, this colour comes to the foreground and rubs shoulders with the cream and wooden surroundings. The entertainment unit and rustic coffee table sit facing each other in a décor environment, which is modern but laidback with its cottage style vibe.
Rustic hues of brown and stone come alive when pitched against classy glass in this structure, which is replete with straight lines and a concrete character surrounded by well manicured lawns. The single storey home sits in a quaint neighbourhood, and brings in a whiff of smart urban living without its frills.
The charming dining room is a true picture of farmhouse style happiness, thanks to the pastel green chairs sitting around the wooden dining table. An inverted woven basket dangles over this space, acting as a lampshade. The dining area lies right next to the sturdy glass and metal enclosure which opens up to the sky and sunshine, and houses potted greens. The big white pebbles exude an organic look and feel which adds to the quaint pastoral beauty of this home.
The main hall has been dressed up with lots of modern charm thanks to the massive glass sliding doors, as well as the pale beige walls. At the same time, a typical rustic appeal has been built into this space with the stacks of firewood sitting next to the modern and sleek niche that acts like a fireplace. The group of small niches near the glass doors are used for displaying bric-a-brac to liven up the area.
The simple kitchen has lots of natural light flooding the room, thanks to the large window on one side. The open L shaped kitchen houses sleek white cabinets that match the beige flooring perfectly. The white hues open up the space and make it look large enough to cook for a big gathering. Modern lines perk up this space to create the perfect mood for some gourmet wonders!
The backyard is a rejuvenating space that looks out onto neat green lawns. The brown hues of the building once again come into focus and create a statement thanks to the use of stone and earthy tones. The patio-like space that sits right outside the main hall, leads you to the lively green grass. Entertain family and friends here or simply lounge around under the crisp summer sun to get a great tan! The spot is ideal for hosting barbeques and outdoor parties too.
This home has a rustic charm that has been balanced by the modern appeal that forms the basis of the design scheme here. The architects have used simple and linear designs that conform to the modern way of thinking, while the French countryside comes into focus with the colours and materials used. The end result is simply fascinating! Here is another home tour to inspire you further - A Small family home that shines like Gold!