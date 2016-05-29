A Simple home that beats all the expectations!

Our tour ends at this asymmetrical swimming pool which is a wonder from the future with its cool and structured contours. The wooden deck on one end heads it as palms stand by in attention, against the white wall. We love the view of the pool and a dip would be the perfect way to end the day.

Over all we feel this modern home has a design scheme that is fit for the future even as it brings on a love for simple things that can charm most of its visitors.

If you liked this home tour, here is another one that you will love - 6 Cheap ways to jazz up the look of your living room