A Simple home that beats all the expectations!

For today's home tour, we travel to the historically rich district of Passos in Brazil. This town has a rich cultural base that houses beautiful structures even as it enjoys a growing metropolitan status. We welcome you here and invite you into a home that is a modern fort with a simple heart that throbs with style and path breaking design within. The Residencia AVS has been designed by Azero Arquitetura, in this part of Brazil. The architects here have managed to bring out the best of a futuristic design that sits well in a simple colour scheme. Take the tour with us to know more!
The entryway is a mesmerising space that houses a solid double door duo in wood. The charming hue of the bright wood shows off its Brazilian love for all things vibrant. An interior landscape feature sits in a corner, offering a polished look to the surroundings. A wall of translucent glass stands by tantalisingly. The tiled pathway ties in the entire look.
The façade is a boxy white frame that holds varied stylish surprises. As you round its various corners, you begin to notice how the frame clads the actual structure for a look that belongs in the future. Further, one also starts to notice the varied shades of white and cream as they play with glass surfaces and the neat lines of the home. Stone and greenery have been artistically placed around the home so as to create a vibrant, subtle yet imposing look.
The living room is a study in sophisticated shapes and colours with a simple yet eclectic setting. The black, beige and brown room is set on a canvas of white walls and a modern looking chandelier that shines down gloriously. The beige linear sofa sits with the rustic looking art deco style coffee table which holds a profusion of candelabras and other items encased in pretty glass. A stone wall on one side and a structured wall layering the other side make for a blend of two distinct design schools.
The other side of the main hall is a dining room which is dominated by a muted colour palette that exudes linear warmth, a casual air, and all the formalities of a comfortable meal. The woven backed chairs charmed us with their simple, almost countryside bearings as the dining table stands in the centre with its solid structure in wood. White breezy sheer curtains line the wall on the other side as the entertainment centre holds fort with the promise of some good old fun.
The modern kitchen is an open and practical space that has been done up in a unique way. The kitchen island marks the separation of the dining room and the kitchen. This island has the honour of holding the stove and the chimney above, which makes for a wonderfully open vibe as cooking and entertaining happen side by side. The rest of the kitchen is a glossy affair with plenty of chrome while woven matting stands against a window as its earthy blind.
Our tour ends at this asymmetrical swimming pool which is a wonder from the future with its cool and structured contours. The wooden deck on one end heads it as palms stand by in attention, against the white wall. We love the view of the pool and a dip would be the perfect way to end the day.
Over all we feel this modern home has a design scheme that is fit for the future even as it brings on a love for simple things that can charm most of its visitors.
