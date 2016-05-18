Your browser is out-of-date.

6 Small kitchen ideas for a city apartment

Ronda Cochroche Ronda Cochroche
Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style kitchen
A small kitchen equates to being imaginative with the space allocated. A few ideas can go a long way in making a small kitchen more accessible and easy to work in. Also, efficient use of the square meters allotted will transform any kitchen into an organised and functional space. Often, all it takes is a change of color and tone, different light fixtures or a new floor covering, etc.: the possibilities are limitless!

A small and lively kitchen

Апартаменты в стиле Поп-Арт, ООО "ИНТЕРИОР" ООО 'ИНТЕРИОР' Modern kitchen
This kitchen embodies liveliness because of its flamboyant red color. The red has been employed adequately since it is not overwhelming the room: it spices things up a to cheerful tone and brightens any overcast morning. The white simmers down the impulse of the red and creates a layered effect to this kitchen. There is also another lively touch brought into this small room which is the image of Audrey Hepburn looking over her shoulder as if she were about to greet one.

Small and luminous kitchen

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Here is a small and very comfortable kitchen to cook in. This example shows that using a fun pattern for the floor adds depth to the kitchen as well as being an eye catcher. Although there is only a relatively small space available for this kitchen, the use of white opens up the room and allows the light to flow through it naturally, rendering it more luminous. Adding wooden tones in the kitchen makes it stand out, all the while fitting marvelously with the floor pattern. 

Decorative tiles

otwarta kuchnia z wyspą, unikatowe kafelki unikatowe kafelki Eclectic style kitchen
The delicate and beautiful tile work in this kitchen proves that adding older elements to any room can bring it to life. This small kitchen is nonetheless a spacious and light-filled one; and that is greatly due to the tiles. The color tones of white, eggshell and grey in this kitchen make it breathable and help the light bounce off the tiles. A metal light hung from the ceiling also brightens the room since the light is reflected off of it. More can be found by taking a look at Unikatowe Kafelki's work.

A functional kitchen

Apartamento Rio Branco, Bibiana Menegaz - Arquitetura de Atmosfera Bibiana Menegaz - Arquitetura de Atmosfera Modern kitchen
In this kitchen, there are important elements that facilitate any culinary activity. There is a reminder of nature in this room because of the wood inspired wall print: it doesn't overcrowd the kitchen and it allows for the light to stream through. Light colored cupboards make this small kitchen appear lengthier as well as practical. It also offers an abundance of storage space which always comes in handy. 

A green kitchen

4b, JA2PLUS JA2PLUS Modern kitchen
This kitchen is adorned with a great window which gives it openness. The choice of color tones is simple and straightforward. There is much personality in this small kitchen; the green invigorates the kitchen, the black helps with balancing the vibrancy of the green and the white harmonizes everything together. There is plenty of storage space that greatly helps with the ever important organisational aspect of this small kitchen.

