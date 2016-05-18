6 Small kitchen ideas for a city apartment

This kitchen embodies liveliness because of its flamboyant red color. The red has been employed adequately since it is not overwhelming the room: it spices things up a to cheerful tone and brightens any overcast morning. The white simmers down the impulse of the red and creates a layered effect to this kitchen. There is also another lively touch brought into this small room which is the image of Audrey Hepburn looking over her shoulder as if she were about to greet one.

Did you like these small kitchen ideas? To get more info on small kitchen design, take a look at this ideabook on 5 Small kitchen designs.