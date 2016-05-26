A Family Home That Feels Like Paradise!

Join us on a tour today to explore a concrete paradise called home. The average sized home has a beautiful interior courtyard with a lovely garden, and many other wonderful surprises to discover. We will have a look at the exteriors as well as the interiors of the house. When it comes to interior spaces, we will focus on hallways, corridors, and staircases just because the design of these spaces in this particular house looks really stunning.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. The gorgeous home is designed by Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados, architects based in Mexico. Let's check out their beautiful piece of creation shall we?