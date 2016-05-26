A Family Home That Feels Like Paradise!

Join us on a tour today to explore a concrete paradise called home. The average sized home has a beautiful interior courtyard with a lovely garden, and many other wonderful surprises to discover. We will have a look at the exteriors as well as the interiors of the house. When it comes to interior spaces, we will focus on hallways, corridors, and staircases just because the design of these spaces in this particular house looks really stunning.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. The gorgeous home is designed by Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados, architects based in Mexico. Let's check out their beautiful piece of creation shall we?
A private paradise is created by enclosing this home behind high walls. The well-maintained green lawn and the water feature in the garden provide an oasis of calm from the outside world. A flat roof holds a wild jungle of ornamental plants, while a balcony on the first floor allows you to enjoy the flowering purple tree just outside the property.
Parallel corridors like the ones pictured here look exceptionally good when they have glass panels in between them. This is because you can have decorative elements like plants and flowers to serve an aesthetic function for both corridors instead of just one. Although one corridor has a shiny tile floor and the other has a cozy wooden parquet floor, there is a sense of cohesiveness to them because of the glass panel and the plants.
Pictured here we can see a cosy living area positioned adjacent to a lovely interior courtyard.Thanks to the internal courtyard, the social heart of the home receives an abundance of natural light and good air circulation too. It also helps to keep the home cooler, more fresh, and vibrant.
A tropical indoor garden is created with mini palm trees and other ornamental plants from the tropics. The area underneath the staircase serves as an ideal garden bed for adding greenery to this cosy living area. Stones and pebbles are scattered all over the garden bed to create a low-maintenance type of indoor garden that is easy to keep neat and tidy.
The floating staircase pictured here is an ultra modern design that is space efficient and trendy at the same time. The wooden staircase without railings is accentuated by the latticed wooden panels above, a garden bed on the side, and a bold accent wall in rich red facing it. Overall, this is one of the most beautiful staircase spaces we've seen in a while.
Go up the stairs, and you meet with this beautiful space. A sunny space along a wall decorated with a striking floral painting, adding to the vibrancy of this small area. One of the things we love about this home is how even the smallest of areas are not neglected but made to look as incredible as possible.
Fascinating shadows that evoke a surreal feeling of wonder and amazement are created through the latticed wooden panels that allow light to pass through them and draw vertical angular shapes on the walls. The entrance pictured here is accentuated further by the bright yellow wall welcoming us.
Even this grey hallway has its share of natural light with the sunlight casting shadows on the walls. This hallways is the perfect balance between a well-shaded, cool space and a place that receives just enough light to make it a glow in a peaceful manner.
By night, the same grey hallway is lighted up with many small spotlights on the floor and on the ceiling. A water feature along the hallway provides a calming feeling to the space.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at a dream home for a family that is real.