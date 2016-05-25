A DREAM home for a family that is REAL!

Join us on a tour today to discover a real life dream home in Brazil. The spacious 800 square meter house is a proud icon of modern architecture. From the outside, it looks like one of those ideal family homes we see in movies. In this tour, we will investigate the details that make up the exteriors of the house and the garden. If you're looking for new ideas and inspiration for the exteriors of your home, we suggest you keep reading. It's also interesting to observe the contemporary style employed in this home's design and relate it to your home to get a good comparison of different styles.

We hope you will enjoy and be inspired by the tour of this modern home in Brazil. The beautiful home is designed by Ampliza Tuni & Santos Arquitetos, architects based in Chapeco, Brazil. Let's check out the house shall we?