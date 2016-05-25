A DREAM home for a family that is REAL!

Join us on a tour today to discover a real life dream home in Brazil. The spacious 800 square meter house is a proud icon of modern architecture. From the outside, it looks like one of those ideal family homes we see in movies. In this tour, we will investigate the details that make up the exteriors of the house and the garden. If you're looking for new ideas and inspiration for the exteriors of your home, we suggest you keep reading. It's also interesting to observe the contemporary style employed in this home's design and relate it to your home to get a good comparison of different styles.
We hope you will enjoy and be inspired by the tour of this modern home in Brazil. The beautiful home is designed by Ampliza Tuni & Santos Arquitetos, architects based in Chapeco, Brazil. Let's check out the house shall we?
This house is a combination of different roofs, pitches, trusses, and framing. We can observe that most of the roofs are pitched in this home except for a few that are rather flat or very slightly angled. The type of pitched roofs employed here are mostly the gabled design and the hipped design.
At first glance, looking at the home results in a feeling of wellness, comfort, and security, making you feel right at home straight away. The main entrance to the house is defined by two large pillars and a staircase leading up to the front door.
A small wooden bridge with metal railings adds interest to the landscape of the garden and serves as a pathway from the poolside to the main entrance of the house. White deck chairs provide an ideal way to relax and enjoy the poolside, as well as the greenery of the immediate surroundings.
A spacious driveway provides a wonderful convenience and practicality when it comes to driving into the house in full comfort. The stone paved driveway also adds texture and colour to the outdoor area, blending in well with the roof and the rest of the house.
An organic looking pool with natural, curvy contours poses a striking contrast with the rigid straight lines the house is composed of. Overall, the subtle grey colours and white used for the exteriors gives the house a modern glow that is serene and calming.
Although most of the house's structure is dominated by clear straight lines, there is a certain variation with well-rounded spaces like the one pictured here.These well-rounded spaces not only add interest to the dynamics and structure of the house, but also makes the house look more organic and natural.
Tinted windows provide privacy for the home and keep the glaring sunlight under control. Tropical foliage in the garden add an exotic taste to the outdoor space in the house.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have.