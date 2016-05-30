A Compact Apartment Exploding With Style!

We are in the throbbing, pulsating, culturally inclined cosmopolitan city of Curitiba. This Brazilian city holds great tourist interest thanks to its colourful party scene and metropolitan flavour. As we walk around, looking at its historical structures and modern day skyscrapers with equal awe, we met this sleek and modern apartment that has remained true to the colourful roots of this city. This compact abode makes use of brilliant ideas, sudden pops of bright hues and contemporary designs that will leave you impressed. We invite you to visit the Apartamento Pequeno with us and look at the wonderful design statement created by Studio2, a group of famed interior architects in Curitiba.
The entryway and the small bar adjacent to the living room flaunt a wonderful play of mirrors which is also one of the defining characters of this compact yet luxurious home. The mirrors have been cleverly placed to reflect the colourful surfaces and create an illusion of space. The living room itself is a turquoise and grey affair with myriad shades in between making a stylish dent. The grey sectional is a cosy feature in the living room and it faces a beige textured wall that holds the television and the entertainment centre. What we especially loved was the smattering of comfortable cushions in solids and wavy patterns, with their charming hues dominating the room delicately. The bar is a smart and functional affair where you can relax and enjoy a drink with a friend, and the geometrically inspired rug in the living space adds a sense of pizzazz.
The main hall depicts a young design with an entire wall featuring a profusion of pictures, poster art and monogrammed art as well. The colour scheme also brings in a bright punch even as the space sticks to its white canvas to make the compact dimensions appear spacious. The hall has been divided into the kitchen, dining room and living room areas with the help of neat and subtle separators that also have lots of practical use. Low seating in the living room meets its match in a low bench that curls into storage on one side, while the dining table sits next to a green wall in the kitchen.
The dining area sits in a sun lit corner with some green and sharp interior landscaping next to it. Nestled in a corner of the kitchen, this red and wooden dining table set has been perfectly coupled with the soothing white planters containing pretty house plants. The black and brown kitchen watches on, as the stylish dining affair unfolds.
The kitchen holds a bold red wall at the far end and makes for a pop of colour in the otherwise white dominated space. The black countertop veers off into a handsome looking breakfast nook as the grey monogrammed wall adds to the quirky style of the space. Industrial lamps in black and gold add a luxurious touch while chrome and white appliances round up the look.
The grey and black counters and cabinets of the kitchen hold numerous touches of red peeping out from behind the white crockery, as the monogrammed wall regales us from the background. This narrow space has lots of practical surfaces to whip up gourmet meals in a jiffy!
Style travels along the sophisticated highway in the bedroom with grey, white and beige coming out to play. This colour palette along with the fancy bedside lighting and quirky blinds create a fitting canvas for sweet dreams to unfold. The bed itself is sleek and plush and is topped by mirrored panels to make the room seem more spacious.
This small but delightful home introduces lots of style, and combines subtle colours with glossy surfaces and mirrors for a young, playful look.