A Compact Apartment Exploding With Style!

Style travels along the sophisticated highway in the bedroom with grey, white and beige coming out to play. This colour palette along with the fancy bedside lighting and quirky blinds create a fitting canvas for sweet dreams to unfold. The bed itself is sleek and plush and is topped by mirrored panels to make the room seem more spacious.

This small but delightful home introduces lots of style, and combines subtle colours with glossy surfaces and mirrors for a young, playful look.