A Chennai family home that is the talk of the town!

Chennai has traditionally been known for its rich architecture, as well as colourful art scene. This land of traditions is also a ‘surf’dom that houses plenty of charming beach homes. The Thiruvanmayur family home is one that we are especially inspired by, and we invite you to come and take a walk about with us. This airy, cheerful and colourful home has been designed by Ashpra Interiors, a group of eminent interior designers and decorators in Chennai. The abode is replete with comfy and artsy touches, and has its focus on urban functionality too. Simplicity combined with understated elegance make this residence a pleasure to live in. Take the tour with us to know more!
The modern living room comes alive with an earthy colour palette that brings together hues like a muted raw olive green and a punch in the form of vibrant orange. The green wall has been done up in a simple way with a beautiful and serene looking Buddha painting, even though it is the piece de resistance of the living room. The orange and white couches offer a pop of colour against the wooden floor with its shaded planks. The grain of the wood and its hues are accentuated by the vibrant orange shades of the sofa. On the far end sits a traditional looking bench in solid wood. The white ceiling matches well with the cream coloured walls below as wood makes a mark across the rest of the space.
The bar is placed between the living room and the dining room in a neat and unique looking diagonal space. This bar is a solid wooden cabinet with a crisscross of niches below the glass shelves that sit behind the glass and wood doors. Meanwhile, storage is offered by the drawers below as a practical touch in a sleek looking unit.
The kitchen brings in a purple patch – literally! This uber urban and uber stylish kitchen makes quite a style statement thanks to its glass and white cabinets. But the show stealer is the bank of purple cabinetry that meets the grey flooring to create a winning look. Trendy good looks reign supreme as the granite countertop layers the design to add a fine balance of sorts. The symmetrical play of cabinets, sleek cook top and the minimalistic chimney also make this a space to reckon with.
The soothing bedroom has a number of touches that also make it a trendy space. The pretty blue walls are the perfect shade that can excite and relax you at the same time. The compact space holds a mirror with a white and wooden chest of drawers, while wood dominates the rest of the room with the bed, the bench and the coffee table. The white ceiling balances the walls well, and the bright striped bedding makes a trend setting statement.
The closet in this bedroom flaunts a sleek and streamlined look that fits into the understated scheme of things here. The pale grey closet act as the perfect companion for the blue walls with its neat matte surface even as they come alive with a glossy reflecting strip in the middle.
Cheery shades of yellow couple with jungle greens and a fluorescent patch gliding across the ceiling, as we walk into the next bedroom. This space has been done up with pretty green walls in different shades, which act as the perfect folly for the wooden floor even as the yellow bedding lends a cheerful spring look.
This is one of those rare homes where colour plays a starring role in the design scheme, and lets the rest of the modern, classic and eclectic elements do the talking from the background! If you are looking for more inspiration, here is another home tour you can check out - A Dream Home in Chennai for the Modern Family!