A Chennai family home that is the talk of the town!

Cheery shades of yellow couple with jungle greens and a fluorescent patch gliding across the ceiling, as we walk into the next bedroom. This space has been done up with pretty green walls in different shades, which act as the perfect folly for the wooden floor even as the yellow bedding lends a cheerful spring look.

This is one of those rare homes where colour plays a starring role in the design scheme, and lets the rest of the modern, classic and eclectic elements do the talking from the background!