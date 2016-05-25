A Tour to a Modern Villa from Indore

The bathroom is an expansive space that brings in translucent stencilled walls as well as panels of wood and granite to match the futuristic looking sink and WC unit on the other end. A potted plant, a lavish mirror and soft concealed lighting make for an atmosphere which helps you to relax and let go.

This home can best be described as an eclectic space that unites modern luxury and classic flourishes to create a truly wonderful design scheme. For more inspiration, indulge in another home tour - A Bengaluru Farmhouse Home that has it all!