A Tour to a Modern Villa from Indore

Indore, popularly known as the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, is one of the most important cities in India. And today, we are here to take a trip around this prosperous city which is busy holding on to its colourful and artistic heritage, even as it seamlessly imbibes stunning touches of modernism in its architectural landscape. We welcome you into a modern villa owned by Mr. Javed, which is filled with luxurious and sleek touches. This home has been designed by Shadab Anwari & Associates, a creative group of interior designers and decorators in Indore. Filled with sweeping lines and curves, innovative lighting and unique aesthetic accents, this abode is a delight for the senses. Come take the tour to know more.
Once you enter the home, it feels like you have entered a whole new world where luxury is the greatest style statement. The staircases on both sides are hidden in white cloud-like contours, that stylishly curve and meet in the centre where a wall of stone stands. Two pillared vases with arrangements of dried branches stand on either side of the stone panel. The floor too has been created in a way that brings your attention to this wall. The hardwood flooring in its glossy finish meets the white marble finish floor to make a statement of contrasting colours and textures.
You may be forgiven for thinking that you have walked into a plush theatre that ushers in the luxury of the future! This entertainment room and den keeps it basic with minimal furnishing and a sober colour palette. But the clever use of futuristic elements make for a zany design that is filled with linear niches, and a black, white and slate colour combination that can be seen in the tiles, the grains on the wooden floor and the stencils that mark the space in understated flourishes. The backlit panels and the larger than life screen make this an awe-inspiring room, true to its “entertainment” status.
Style gets a classic yet creative finish in this bedroom. The white and wooden bed, the traditional wooden flooring and the sleek wood-lined window seat add to the cosy warmth of the room. The monochromatic artwork behind the headboard reveals its remarkable beauty owing to the focused lighting atop it. What takes our breath away in this bedroom is the pebbled decorative accent under the window seat and the three squares of pebbled adornment at the foot of the bed. Both these features have been illuminated artistically by a heady blue light which makes it all seem like a dream!
The dressing nook of the bedroom we just saw is cocooned in a play of wood and mirror along with a dry branches arrangement that adds to its luxurious environs. The white stool and the corner glass shelves are practical touches that are lightweight as well.
The bathroom is an expansive space that brings in translucent stencilled walls as well as panels of wood and granite to match the futuristic looking sink and WC unit on the other end. A potted plant, a lavish mirror and soft concealed lighting make for an atmosphere which helps you to relax and let go.
This home can best be described as an eclectic space that unites modern luxury and classic flourishes to create a truly wonderful design scheme. For more inspiration, indulge in another home tour - A Bengaluru Farmhouse Home that has it all!
A sophisticated brown and white colour combination greets you as you approach the home. The façade is a luxurious play of shapes and layers. The terraces and balconies with their charming beams make for an eye-catching look and sun kissed spaces. Glass windows dot the facade, while beams accentuate the beauty of the porch and entry way. The brown wing on the right holds a bank of windows in a niche on the ground floor, while a white structure juts out stylishly on top. The garden and its well manicured grounds hold a gazebo for comfortable outdoor seating.