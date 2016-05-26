A Mumbai Family Home Full of Style

Another interesting section of the home is the media room with its projector. This room provides a stunning cinematic experience and the pleasure of watching movies at home with style. The projector area is framed on two sides by intricately designed panels; on the top by the white ceiling, and below by the sleek rectangular cabinet, which put the entire projector space in the spotlight. The wall at the end houses niches of different sizes for displaying decorative bric-a-brac, while the glossy marble floor regales us with its natural beauty.

This residence is an object of beauty, and hence a joy forever. It unites modernism with traditional architectural beauty and design concepts to concoct an atmosphere which refreshes, rejuvenates, inspires and awes. For more inspiration, check out another home tour - A Bungalow in Bhuj that is alive with colours and joy.