A Mumbai Family Home Full of Style

The combination of classy and modern is very interesting when it comes to interior décor. It requires lot of expertise and insight to blend these two styles of décor so effortlessly that, though they stand out separately; they also complement each other with utmost finesse. Such is the décor of Residence rendered by NCA Naresh Chandwani & Associates, interior architects from Mumbai. This abode is a true reflection of the spirit of Mumbai, with its luxurious elements, ornate design accents, sudden pops of vibrant colours and equal emphasis on style and comfort. Even when you get busy admiring the contemporary aura of the home, you won’t be able to miss the traditional and artistic touches which will remind you of the eras gone by, when luxury was the only way of life for the upper class. Let’s explore more of the home now.
Though the décor of the living room is minimal; the essence of beauty lies in its elements. The glorious white leather sofa and dark jazzy cushions make quite a unique statement. The coffee table is trendy, ultra-stylish and combines white and wooden hues peerlessly. The intricate tree artwork on the wall and the artistic knick-knacks placed in the niches on the left hand side wall are delightful, and add visual interest.
Certain entrances are so sophisticated that they give every visitor a glimpse of the classy décor that awaits them inside the home. Such is the opulence and style of this home’s entrance. The owner’s name has been beautifully encrusted with silver finish on a marble panel clad in white. The aesthetically placed ceiling lights add tremendous beauty and functionality to the entrance. The geometric patterns on the long door handle and the panel beside the door impart sheer elegance.
It takes a lot of expertise to use bold colour palettes like blue and brown and then balance them beautifully with neutral hues like white and beige. The gorgeous coffee table made of hardwood and glass creates a modish statement. The blue sofa and the long seating at the end complement each other with their white, brown and blue pillows. The aesthetically placed ceiling lights enhance the beauty of the décor. The windows have unique blinds which also complement the predominance of white and beige in the living space.
This traditionally inspired dining space is perfect for small meals, breakfasts or just casual tea-time conversations. Though it is not very large, the décor is no less lavish. The elegant golden fan with beautiful floral lights is a statement piece, and will leave you mesmerized with its beauty and functionality. The sofa and the chairs have intricate patterns much like conventional latticework, which make this entire dining space classy and delicately regal. The lighting of the dining space transcends from gentle to sharp with the use of ceiling lights and elegantly lit patterned fittings just above the dining table.
The large dining space flaunts a minimalist décor which is an interesting blend of simple and contemporary designs. The chairs exhibit futuristic design; whereas the table sits elegantly in its beige finish. The mirror work on the wall behind the table intelligently makes the dining room appear more spacious than it is, and also segments it effortlessly. The ceiling is another elegant feature of the dining space, and wows us with its intricately carved accent and romantic lighting.
Another interesting section of the home is the media room with its projector. This room provides a stunning cinematic experience and the pleasure of watching movies at home with style. The projector area is framed on two sides by intricately designed panels; on the top by the white ceiling, and below by the sleek rectangular cabinet, which put the entire projector space in the spotlight. The wall at the end houses niches of different sizes for displaying decorative bric-a-brac, while the glossy marble floor regales us with its natural beauty.
This residence is an object of beauty, and hence a joy forever. It unites modernism with traditional architectural beauty and design concepts to concoct an atmosphere which refreshes, rejuvenates, inspires and awes.