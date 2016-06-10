The Modern Glass home with views that kill!

The various corners of the home show you the design qualities that make it a chic space full of luxuriously high end design elements and finishes. The textures, layers, lines and sizes add to the sense of sheer luxury even as they create harmony among the various schools of design. This corner, for example, has a rich tower like appeal as it extends into the horizon and juts out with its linear grace. Tiles made of glossy mirror finished glass reflect the crystal blue sky, which make for a grand statement with the white layered look.

This home has an eclectic, future forward charm that also brings in the graceful leanings and contours of classic elegance. Hopefully you enjoyed the tour of this stunning home as much as we did. For more ideas, take another home tour - A Traditional home with an extraordinary charm!