The Modern Glass home with views that kill!

The metropolitan city of Chapeco is in Brazil, and it combines a rich cultural heritage with an ever growing, ever evolving cosmopolitan feel. In this city, we have come across various kinds of art and architecture, yet none of them took our breath away the way the Casa Do Lago did. Full of neat, futuristic lines, this elegant villa has been designed by Ampliza Tuni & Santos Arquitetos, a group of brilliant architects in Chapeco. The liberal use of white and glass in this abode will leave you spellbound. We invite you to take a tour of this future ready home!
The pale blue and white façade looms large over the horizon of this quiet neighbourhood with a zany yet understated appeal of its own. The architectural shapes have been put together in a style that makes the home look like a space bound floating object that hides many wonders within. And as we unravel these wonders, we feel awed by the eye for detail and the amazing designer treats!
A hint of the classic comes through in the solid white shed that has been built for the car park. Lined by trees and shrubs which is a part of the Brazilian landscape, this area has a neat look which stands out smartly thanks to its pristine white good looks. The blue tinted windows match the clear skies above, and we are left spellbound.
The solid dimensions and the sparkling construction quality points to high design values that have been incorporated into the façade of the home, and promise to make an appearance inside as well. The white structure has many faces that reveal themselves as we walk around it. This niche, for example, has horizontal lines that define it with a solid frame of white running around it. From this vantage point, you can also see the classic slant of the roof tops and the pretty eaves that add some charm to the overall architecture.
The appearance of this exotic, medieval statuette makes for a simple yet breathtaking expression when set in the modern structure. The glass and stone façade at this side of the house seem like an unlikely platform for this piece of art. The niche has been built with a frame of white for a contemporary chic look. The walkabout also shows off the patches of greenery and plenty of stone pillars that stand between the glass walls.
The bathroom is a regal affair of the future with its arched glass walls and a white hot Jacuzzi sitting in the centre on a raised platform. The view and the dome like shape of the room make this an ultra luxurious space that exudes a relaxing vibe. Pretty pottery and candles break the monotony of glass and white finishes, providing a livelier feel.
The various corners of the home show you the design qualities that make it a chic space full of luxuriously high end design elements and finishes. The textures, layers, lines and sizes add to the sense of sheer luxury even as they create harmony among the various schools of design. This corner, for example, has a rich tower like appeal as it extends into the horizon and juts out with its linear grace. Tiles made of glossy mirror finished glass reflect the crystal blue sky, which make for a grand statement with the white layered look.
This home has an eclectic, future forward charm that also brings in the graceful leanings and contours of classic elegance. Hopefully you enjoyed the tour of this stunning home as much as we did.