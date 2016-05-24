The Home with a VVIP Pass to Paradise!

Today, we will take a tour of a splendid specimen of modern architecture. The charismatic house with a contemporary design is located in Johannesburg, South Africa and designed by Meulen Architects. Its clean straight lines demonstrate a contemporary design, while its no-frills functional space has a touch of luxury and glam.The house is a peaceful retreat and the perfect getaway from the stress of city life.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this splendid piece of modern architecture shall we?
The living area has seemingly endless high ceilings, giving the social heart of the home an open, airy spacious feel. The walls facing the terrace are almost completely glazed so that we can enjoy the view over the pool to the horizon.
The different types of seating available in the living area add interest to the space. At the center, we see an inviting seating area which is composed of a light gray couch and black chairs. To the right and left of them, each in a separate wing, is in each case a large dining table and chairs—one in red and one in black.
Pictured here we see the back part of this dreamy house first where the open character of the building is revealed entirely. Large glass windows and sliding doors create interconnected indoor and outdoor spaces.The many small spotlights indoors and outdoors illuminate the house and its surroundings in a romantic light, which is reflected in the water surface of the pool.
Here we want to focus briefly on the colour palette which is used in this modern house. You will find that the building is mostly dominated by gray in all its shades, and punctuated by white and black as well. However, this particular room is unique as it stands out through the bold red colour used which fills the house with vitality. Another highlight of this room is the natural stone wall in the background.
Clear cut strict lines in this kitchen puts everything in the right place.The modular kitchen has a U-shaped layout with a practical kitchen island and a luxury gas cooker in the middle. Here functionality and elegance comes together in a harmonious rendezvous.The ceiling in brilliant white and sand-colored floors and walls provide the perfect setting for the purist kitchen cabinets in dark wood, while the red kitchen accessories serve as an eye catcher.
A bathroom with a balcony is one of the delightful surprises of this beautiful home. Imagine soaking in all the views and bathing in the sunlight from this freestanding bathtub only to be seduced by the sun bed on the balcony to indulge and linger a little longer.This bathroom is an oasis of wellness that is perfect for relaxation and rejuvenation.
We can also observe that the colour scheme of the bathroom is very similar to that of the kitchen, creating a feeling of cohesiveness in the home. The columnar lamps made of frosted glass and black cubic vases are the only decorative elements—purist but very stylish.
An exceptional outdoor area with an abundance of space makes this home even more appealing. The wooden patio flooring and a shaded area by the pool provide cosiness and comfort to the spacious outdoor area, making it an ideal place for relaxation and recreation.
A bedroom with a view like this cannot be short of amazing. The large glass panels offer an expansive view of the rolling hills in the distance and the limitless sky, creating a serene environment in the bedroom ideal for dreaming your way into a restful sleep.
Finally, we get to see the view of the infinity pool and the endless horizon, and it feels like we could lounge here and float around in the pool forever. The poolside area is dominated by black furniture and spiced up with bits and pieces of red accessories and decorations.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 8 ways to a prettier bathroom.