The Home with a VVIP Pass to Paradise!

Today, we will take a tour of a splendid specimen of modern architecture. The charismatic house with a contemporary design is located in Johannesburg, South Africa and designed by Meulen Architects. Its clean straight lines demonstrate a contemporary design, while its no-frills functional space has a touch of luxury and glam.The house is a peaceful retreat and the perfect getaway from the stress of city life.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this splendid piece of modern architecture shall we?