Concept bedrooms

So much of our lives is spent asleep, as the average person sleeps for 8 hours a day. Based on an average age of 78, that's 230 000 hours spent sleeping, or 26 years! Given we spend roughly a third of our lives in a bedroom, it would seem sensible to make this the most pleasant room in our homes.

Investing in a comfortable bed is essential, as is using colour tones conducive to sleep and surrounding ourselves with decorations that help us feel at ease. Some prefer light tones, to help the natural process of waking up with the sun a little easier. Other prefer the dark, as it is much easier to sleep in a darker room. You may prefer lots of decorations, to personalise the room, or you may opt for a minimal concept, to put the mind at ease and help you drift off to sleep with a clear mind. Whichever you prefer, there is no hiding the fact a lot of your life will be spent here, so you may as well invest the thought and time in making a room that is inviting and wholly yours.

There are many great designers in India, and today homify would like to introduce a few of them to you, to help you sleep easy and dream big.