A Small Family Home Full Of Style!

This spacious home in the country in South Africa designed by MEULEN ARCHITECTS from Johannesburg is the perfect blend of modern and rustic beauty. This spacious home has plenty of glass walls and balconies on all sides, and thus has a very open airy feel throughout. Located in the midst of country beauty, and designed with a modern style using natural products, this home is beautiful inside out.
The grand entrance of this home, weaves itself through a lush green garden with tropical trees, that leads up to a partly covered patio with a seating area and then further into the house itself. The open plan layout on the ground floor makes the space look bigger and less cramped, in spite of plenty of heavy furniture around while the patio around it in front provides some stunning views of the countryside.
The living area is done up in shades of black and brown, in textures such as leather, fur and metal, and thus has a strong masculine vibe to it. Part of the living room is open all the way up to the second floor, and the use of glass balustrade on the stairway and on the floor above enhances the sense of space. Glass walls on two opposite sides keeps this space well ventilated and give us a peek of the countryside and a small backyard.
The living area continues into a dining area, which continues into an open kitchen. The black wooden dining table here is both minimal, and infuses a sense of country with a bench on one side for seating. Dome shaped metal lamps above the dining table, and a large earthen ware on it, celebrate the African essence in this home. While a stone wall, and a wooden breakfast counter in the kitchen, adds a rustic touch to the modern minimal decor.
The master bedroom seeks to reconnect with nature in a minimal style, with wooden flooring, a stone feature wall behind the bed and a green rug that almost looks like grass and matches with the cushions and quilt. The modern minimal wooden and steel furniture accentuates this merging of nature and functionality. A glass wall on one side provides a stunning, while the wooden accents on it give it a rustic touch.
The bathroom is plush and sticks to a black and white colour scheme as most of of this home. A black wall makes the mirror stand out more, while the black metal bowl shaped wash basins have a definite rustic charm to them. A solid wooden counter top, and wooden flooring are in keeping with the modern style with a touch of nature, that is at the core of this home.
The bathroom is spacious, with both a bathtub and a shower area. The black walls and bathroom fittings look striking against the warm wooden flooring, while a glass partition helps to keep things neat by cordoning off the shower area.
The next bedroom in this home sticks to classic shades of black and white that dominate the rest of this home. A black wall with an interesting metallic texture, helps the white leather bed stand out. The other furniture and bedding too in this room is in shades of black and white. Only the wooden flooring and a few purple vases in one corner, provide one relief from the black and white colour scheme.
The last bedroom in this home adds a fiery touch by incorporating red in it. While it shares a similar wooden flooring, a stone feature wall and a glass wall leading to a balcony like the master bedroom, it is the red cushions, lamps, a red leather ottoman in front of the bed and a painting with red textures that make this room stand out from the rest of the home.