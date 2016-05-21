A Small Family Home Full Of Style!

The living area is done up in shades of black and brown, in textures such as leather, fur and metal, and thus has a strong masculine vibe to it. Part of the living room is open all the way up to the second floor, and the use of glass balustrade on the stairway and on the floor above enhances the sense of space. Glass walls on two opposite sides keeps this space well ventilated and give us a peek of the countryside and a small backyard.