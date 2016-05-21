A Compact Family Apartment on a Small Budget!

Dotted by palaces and corporate towers, London’s skyline is filled with many delights that mark this versatile city. We took a walk in one of its many tree-lined neighbourhoods and found this charming brick building with a white apartment within. The sheer style of the compact space made us take a second glance, and we invite you into Highgate for an inspiring tour too! Designed by TG Studio, this apartment is an enticing vision in the purity of white, with a hint of colour thrown in here and there. The bright airiness of this abode will surely earn your admiration, as you go wow at its smart and functional aspects. So here we go.
London town gets a dose of the country with this brick façade and its barn style slate rooftop. This building has a simple traditional structure with lots of greenery to up its style quotient. The matching brick boundary gives it a pleasant and wholesome feel. The quaint glass and wooden windows hold stories of modern décor and design within.
White rides the high tide of style in this living room with a three dimensional painting providing the only pop of colour. A white standalone lamp leans over the idyllic setting, with its classic contours, as white cottage style sofas and ottomans make quite a statement in this modern home. The play of lighting also takes the white statement of this room to stylish heights as the black and bronze painting renders a dose of luxurious appeal. On the right, a wall of glass doors leads you into a pretty patch of sunshine and greenery on the terrace. A pillar in white holds a white flower arrangement, as white drapes billow in the cool breeze.
This space gives you a true picture of everyday urban living in the fast lane. Tucked in a corner next to the kitchen, the dining area is a white affair again, with moulded seats and a glossy table on wooden legs – a pop of unexpected colour! Green relief makes an appearance on the table top as a centrepiece in a crystal vase, again with white flowers. A painting in muted pastels stands at the far end with a giant pencil leaning against one wall for some quirky feel.
The kitchen is a glossy affair with shining white counter tops and cabinets. The windows let in oodles of natural light to make these surfaces glisten even more. The chrome and black appliances make the space come alive with an urban, almost industrial edge. This kitchen is dressed up in the finest design materials which pack in quite a punch. A tall white flower vase and a couple of dainty task lights near the windows complete the look.
The compact home makes a big style statement with the beautiful glass and wooden staircase which takes you upstairs to the bedroom, tucked into an attic like space. This feature is given a style lift by the glass chandelier fawning over it. From this vantage point, one can roughly see the corridor, the entry way, the kitchen as well as the living room. And if you are downstairs, you can look up to see where the staircase makes a smooth landing to accommodate the comfortable double mattress bed for a cosy bedroom. The pale wooden hues of the stairs and the glass balustrades add to the openness of the apartment effortlessly.
Compact is the first word that pops into one’s head here. The bathroom brings in lots of style and accessible comfort with its glass shower stall and the mirror which helpfully sits over the sink with a WC Unit next to it, to make the most of the limited space here. The abundant use of white makes the room appear bigger than it is.
This home may have small dimensions, but it makes good on its style promise with the help of white and other elements like glass and lighting. So if you are feeling inspired, feel free to incorporate these ideas for your own project. Here is another home tour that you will love - A Lonavala Bungalow full of Luxury!