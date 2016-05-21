A Compact Family Apartment on a Small Budget!

Compact is the first word that pops into one’s head here. The bathroom brings in lots of style and accessible comfort with its glass shower stall and the mirror which helpfully sits over the sink with a WC Unit next to it, to make the most of the limited space here. The abundant use of white makes the room appear bigger than it is.

This home may have small dimensions, but it makes good on its style promise with the help of white and other elements like glass and lighting. So if you are feeling inspired, feel free to incorporate these ideas for your own project.