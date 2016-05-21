A Contemporary home for the modern Family!

The solid enchanting backyard exudes a subtle elegant quality that makes it stand out in its white goodness against the clear blue sky above and the lush greenery below. Rows of glass break the solid monotony of the structure to offer peerless designer beauty. The property has a lofty visual appeal with its layered look. And naturally, the swimming pool occupies a place of pride and beckons us to take a dip in its cool waters under a burning sun.

This home makes use of the best design elements and materials for a simple yet linear look which is comfortable, open and well planned. It also makes the most of what nature has to offer, and surrounds itself with natural goodness for an ethereal appeal. Here is another ideabook to get your creative juices flowing - High on Life, High on Style – A Charming Countryside Abode.