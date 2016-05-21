A Contemporary home for the modern Family!

Today, one of the largest cities of Mexico – the Merida Yucatan – is playing host to our design exploration journey. We have reached these sunny shores and the brilliant art and architecture paradise, to unravel a stylish delight called the Casa T. Built in the suburbs, this expansive home is a modern sensation with its stunning design elements and bonding with nature’s goodness. This home has been rendered by Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto, a group of well known architects in Merida Yucatan, and is a wellspring of leisure and happiness. Its spacious and cheerful interiors will wow you as much as the simple but chic exteriors. So come and take the tour with us to know more!
The white modern structure of the house lies ensconced in lush and proliferating greenery, with soft grass, busy bushes, towering trees and frivolous palms dotting the landscape. The green of nature provides a striking contrast against the sheer whiteness of the residence while dashes of wooden hues glorify the entrance. A simple and neat walkway leads us to the welcoming entrance, as we soak in the beauty of the natural surroundings.
The living room is like a crystal box surrounded by dewy surfaces that glisten and reflect even as the pristine white interior design elements make for a regally modern look. A modern white sectional with lots of layered seats and a simple red throw on one side makes for a striking look. White walls holding large sliding doors in metal frames create a luxurious effect, and let you admire the verdant greens outside.
The dining room enjoys the same aura created by the glass walls as it sits with greenery peeping in on one side, and a stone wall featuring on the other side. The white and glass dining table can seat a large party of ten people. So you can organise lavish Sunday brunches with friends and family easily. The space has been kept clutter free with easy access to the staircase, and impresses with its modern minimalistic atmosphere.
The simple, contemporary staircase is a sight to behold with the large wooden entrance door flanking it on the right. The balustrade is a sophisticated affair in cool stainless steel and smart glass. The rich wooden hue of the door contrasts the pale stone floor and the sleek stairway wonderfully well, and gives you a taste of the different textures that have been used for the house.
The most beautiful feature of this chrome and white kitchen is the stone screen that sits in its textured prettiness and solid good looks on one side, adding a sandy brown hue to the pale state of affairs here. The rest of the open kitchen has been built around a huge kitchen island, which accommodates a breakfast nook on one side with chrome and white backed chairs. A chimney hovers over the island and adds to the stylish pops of chrome that one can see in the space. A long bank of windows lets sunlight flood the area with positivity and freshness.
The design elements of this home make it a charming place to be in. This large glass sliding door of the living room is one such example. This glazing makes for an inside out look that joins the corridor outside with the living room and main hall inside. This gives the visitor easy access to the pool, and allows the outdoor greenery to become a part of the white canvas that has been used for the décor within. Simple but stylish wooden furniture provide rejuvenating outdoor seating, where you can unwind with a drink or chat away lazily with a close buddy.
The solid enchanting backyard exudes a subtle elegant quality that makes it stand out in its white goodness against the clear blue sky above and the lush greenery below. Rows of glass break the solid monotony of the structure to offer peerless designer beauty. The property has a lofty visual appeal with its layered look. And naturally, the swimming pool occupies a place of pride and beckons us to take a dip in its cool waters under a burning sun.
This home makes use of the best design elements and materials for a simple yet linear look which is comfortable, open and well planned. It also makes the most of what nature has to offer, and surrounds itself with natural goodness for an ethereal appeal.