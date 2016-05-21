A Luxurious Family Home Full of Surprise!

The grounds have been designed in a way to match step with the interiors, and basically act as an extension of the same. This backyard comes into view from the main hall as well as the expansive deck that stands between it and the interiors. The deck has been done up with lots of light installations as well as comfortable outdoor furniture. The swimming pool is a large one that puts you in the holiday mood instantly!

The look and feel of this home has been designed with the help of greenery and natural textures like wood and stone. Glass has made its powerful presence felt in a stunning manner too. These elements have been worked into the design and décor of the home for a soothing modern look.