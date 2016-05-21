A Luxurious Family Home Full of Surprise!

Arches, domes, towers, stones and colours – a vibrant melange of sorts mark the landscape of Merida Yucatan, a Mexican province that is cosmopolitan but true to its roots at the same time. Set in this beautiful city is a home that has taken our breath away. This modern and lavish abode lets nature do all the talking in a design statement that brings the outdoors inside. The residence is stunningly spacious, makes extravagant use of glass to add to the openness, and creates magic out of simplicity. We welcome you to join us on a tour of the Casa Entre Arboles, designed by the famed group of architects at Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto, in Merida Ycuatan.
The living room is a breath taking vision, seeped in simplicity and adorned with the contrasting hues and textures of stone and glass walls on either side. Between these walls, sits a cosy layout made up of a lavish sectional with cream-hued seating and a solid wooden coffee table that complements the couch. The staircase on the left descends along the wall of sandy coloured stone, with a zany appeal, that makes it drop in linear waves, making it a style spectacle! A potted green in the corner and a gigantic artwork on the far right add to the glamour of the area. A large mirror and sideboard sits beneath focused lighting at the far end of the hall.
Wrapped in a well manicured expanse of green with vibrant blossoms growing in patches, the beautifully landscaped grounds of the property hold a white home with a simple layered look. The simple porch is a huge shaded area that has a stylish diagonally inclined approach. A palm tree leans over and shades the home from the harsh sun, and protects its privacy from prying eyes. Stones partly line the exterior walls, and lend an elegantly rustic feel.
The vistas of glass continue as we make our way down the hall, towards the dining room. What particularly appealed to us was the lack of segregated spaces and the open feel that has been rendered, thanks to the uncluttered layout and design of the space. The dining table sits next to the bank of glass doors with its unique square shape, surrounded by two couch-like single seaters on each side. The effect is a simple yet luxurious one, which makes us want to sink in for a relaxing meal.
The den is placed upstairs, on the landing, and is bereft of a wall on one side. Instead, a sleek glass balustrade offers support. Standing here, you can easily look down and watch the proceedings in the main hallway and even get a view of the greenery outside. The earthy design appeal has been left in the hall downstairs, as this den and entertainment area has a more futuristic vibe, thanks to the plush monochrome décor.
The bedroom is a modern day style marvel sitting in a glass box with greenery caressing it for a relaxing and soothing feel. The predominantly white bedroom with pops of red has been done up with modern and practical furniture that is also comfortable. The luxurious factor has been worked into the design with the help of glass walls in metal frames that bring the outdoors inside for a restful aura to descend over you, as you spend time reading, sleeping or romancing!
The grounds have been designed in a way to match step with the interiors, and basically act as an extension of the same. This backyard comes into view from the main hall as well as the expansive deck that stands between it and the interiors. The deck has been done up with lots of light installations as well as comfortable outdoor furniture. The swimming pool is a large one that puts you in the holiday mood instantly!
The look and feel of this home has been designed with the help of greenery and natural textures like wood and stone. Glass has made its powerful presence felt in a stunning manner too. These elements have been worked into the design and décor of the home for a soothing modern look. For more ideas, take another home tour - A Graceful Family Home Filled with Classic Charm!