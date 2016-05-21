A cheerful family home

The backyard is replete with features that will make you want to relax and rejuvenate. The lofty façade with its ample doses of glazing and stone panels comes into plain view from the swimming pool and the trendy white woven recliner sitting next to it. Greenery and softly glowing lights round up the look.

This home has been designed with several creative features that make for an inspiring tour, and springs surprises at every corner. The open layout of the home, quirky design accents, and frequent bursts of joyous colours make it a style winner! Here’s another home tour to inspire you further - A Small Family Home Full Of Style!