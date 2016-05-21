A cheerful family home

We are in the vibrant city of Zapopan in Mexico today, to explore the beautiful residential structures of the land. The amazing art and design that mark its landscape has inspired us to look for design gems hidden in its plush neighbourhoods. Come join us as we take a tour of the creatively inclined Casa Altavista. Designed by Excelencia En Diseno, famed designers and architects in Zapopan, this home has given us lots of design, decor and living inspiration. It is not only a visual delight from outside, the interiors replete with intriguing patterns, colours and ideas, will take your breath away. Quirky shelves, unique walls and fun lighting are ready to wow you. Take the tour to find out how!
The façade encourages an interesting play of hide and seek that the two wings play with each other. Divided by the stone walls that hold the main entry way of the home, the channel between these two wings is a sleek space that offers an interesting view from various sides. The white structure with its terracotta shingles sitting on the roof tops is a simple, single storey affair with greenery and a gravel driveway wrapping it on either side. Gorgeous mountains loom in the background, and set the nature-friendly tone of the house.
The living room has been designed by a steady modern hand, yet it veers off into the retro theme in certain patches to bring in a wonderfully creative play of elements. Shapes and colours pop up every now and then on the predominantly linear landscape of this room. The white slim sofa is a linear piece that holds a sophisticated arrangement of cushions in formal beige and black. Yet, the colourful squares on the wall behind it make for a solid looking art installation of sorts, with its retro meets metro vibe. The living space integrates nicely with the dining area and lets you admire nature’s beauty through the massive glass sliding doors. The skylights near you are modishly slatted and fill the space with sunlight during the day.
Monochrome makes its presence felt in the dining area with a black and white seating plan focused around the white dining table. The chairs are sleek yet cosy and extremely fashionable in a minimalistic way. The retro looking niches above the sideboard tell a story that is classic yet modern. You can use them to display quaint artefacts or leave them as it is, for an exclusive visual impact. The lamp hanging from the ceiling is a classic one, which reminds you of the 70s. Glass doors on the right provide an airy look and feel.
The vibrant but tranquil blue bedroom brings in a strong element of wood which flows down from the bed and drapes the floor. The quirky headboard and the two columns of lights on either side create a playful look. The glass coffee table and the glass windows create an open and spacious vibe. Don’t miss out on the quirky and fun wall decor on the right, which transports us to childhood days effortlessly.
The various nooks and corners of this home have been done up with a heavy dose of art. This staircase is particularly an eye catching feature, thanks to its grey wall holding a three dimensional splash of colour in the form of cubes. The clear glass balustrade plays a balancing act, and complements the white and wooden stairs nicely. Underneath the staircase, you will find a pleasant rock garden with a patch of greenery, for a relaxing vibe, and one that matches step with the vibrant finish on the other side.
The backyard is replete with features that will make you want to relax and rejuvenate. The lofty façade with its ample doses of glazing and stone panels comes into plain view from the swimming pool and the trendy white woven recliner sitting next to it. Greenery and softly glowing lights round up the look.
This home has been designed with several creative features that make for an inspiring tour, and springs surprises at every corner. The open layout of the home, quirky design accents, and frequent bursts of joyous colours make it a style winner!