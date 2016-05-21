A Breathtaking Family Home with Oodles of Class!

The backyard of this home is a beautiful and refreshing sight. The natural beauty surrounding the house gorgeously frames the home and makes it picturesque. The relaxing blue pool with comfy recliners gives every opportunity to revel in the mesmerizing greenery and the tranquil ambiance. The house appears to be a natural retreat during the day time but its beauty at night will enthrall the senses too. Stone, wood and glass have been used extensively throughout the residence in interesting shapes, patterns and designs. The enchanting indoor lights reach the pool too, as a gentle breeze sways the lofty palms.
The interior of the abode has many interesting features that make its décor engrossing and beautiful. The lovely hallway features a unique niche filled artfully with beige and white pebbles and screened with glass. Light-hued wooden planks have been affixed on top of this pebble and glass arrangement to create a magical bridge of sorts between the different areas of the home. The niche also segments the spaces effectively, and demarcates the living area from the bar and the dining area subtly. The predominant use of white makes this indoor space more spacious and airy than it actually is.
The home’s marvelous kitchen is an amazing mix of functionality, spaciousness and visual delight. The sunny yellow palette makes the entire kitchen an outstanding space, and fills it with optimism. The beige, white and cream tones balance and complement the yellow tone and lends oodles od spaciousness. The large kitchen window embraces the beautiful exteriors of the home and lets in adequate sunlight during the day. The granite counter-tops, beige flooring and the aesthetically planned kitchen cabinets shows that decor and design balance received its due importance. The chimney, the gas stove, the window blinds and all the other elements make it a modular kitchen with tremendous functionality.
The bathroom has minimal décor with aesthetically pleasing elements which also make it a very tranquil space. The white and wooden hues give it a warm and inviting personality. The elegant window blinds not only balance the quantity of light that enters the area, but also accentuates the entire space with its brown color palette. The undersink storage cabinet is an elegant furniture piece with its unique towel holders. Simplicity and design neatness is the essence of this bathroom’s décor.
The shower area has a long, narrow shape which is an interesting feature. The mosaic tiles used in the bathroom create a spa like ambiance. The transparent door and the white tiles on the walls beautifully balance and complement this spa-like atmosphere with cosy functional lights. The quirky glass shelf on the left has been designed like a miniature staircase and is perfect for holding toiletries. The décor is sure to make the entire experience of bathing very relaxing and lavish.
Beyond the shimmering blue pool and the lush lawn, lies a quaint seating arrangement on a paved patio-like space. The table and the benches have been carved out of stone, and exude an earthy and vintage charm. The umbrella shaped canopy is an artistic and out of the box touch which also promises shade. The entire design of the outdoor area along with the landscaping gives off a rustic and snug vibe. It perfectly complements as well as stands out amidst the surrounding greenery.
The home’s beautiful staircase is another delightful feature. With steel banister on one side; the other side has been beautifully decorated with flower planters in a rustic hue. The beautiful flowers in pink, purple, and red, paint a pretty picture as one traverses along the winding staircase to heaven.
Residence Nuno flaunts a décor which is modern, yet close to nature and environment friendly with lots of emphasis on design and functionality. Unique design elements permeate the villa and make it stand out from other run-of-the-mill designer houses. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Stunning Family Home Full Of Comfort!