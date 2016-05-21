A Breathtaking Family Home with Oodles of Class!

The home’s beautiful staircase is another delightful feature. With steel banister on one side; the other side has been beautifully decorated with flower planters in a rustic hue. The beautiful flowers in pink, purple, and red, paint a pretty picture as one traverses along the winding staircase to heaven.

Residence Nuno flaunts a décor which is modern, yet close to nature and environment friendly with lots of emphasis on design and functionality. Unique design elements permeate the villa and make it stand out from other run-of-the-mill designer houses. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Stunning Family Home Full Of Comfort!