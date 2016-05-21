A Royal Asian Villa Full of Delightful Gems!

Is it possible to find all the beautiful and exquisite things under one roof? It is indeed a possibility at Residencia RH, which is located in the lap of nature and has so many delightful decor gems. Situated in Zapopan, Mexico, this regal and opulent abode was designed by Excelencia En Diseno, architects who are not just visionaries but also creative geniuses.

This large, striking abode makes generous use of wood and glass along with gorgeous cane furnishing to thrill one and all. The decor of the home was undoubtedly inspired by the vibrant culture and the intriguing topography of Mexico. But you can’t help but notice an unmistakeable touch of Asian delights ruling this residence with taste and style. The home’s style statement is an amalgamation of the colonial, the vintage and the modern schools of thought which promises luxury and comfort in equal measures. Let’s explore them in this home tour.