A Royal Asian Villa Full of Delightful Gems!

Is it possible to find all the beautiful and exquisite things under one roof? It is indeed a possibility at Residencia RH, which is located in the lap of nature and has so many delightful decor gems. Situated in Zapopan, Mexico, this regal and opulent abode was designed by Excelencia En Diseno, architects who are not just visionaries but also creative geniuses.
This large, striking abode makes generous use of wood and glass along with gorgeous cane furnishing to thrill one and all. The decor of the home was undoubtedly inspired by the vibrant culture and the intriguing topography of Mexico. But you can’t help but notice an unmistakeable touch of Asian delights ruling this residence with taste and style. The home’s style statement is an amalgamation of the colonial, the vintage and the modern schools of thought which promises luxury and comfort in equal measures. Let’s explore them in this home tour.
One look at the façade of this Asian villa and you will be excited to explore every corner of it. Nature is in its full glory and so is the décor of this charming villa, which will arrest your senses with its sweeping magnificence. The entire façade is made of engineered wood and lot of wood has also been used in the interior décor of this villa. Manicured lawns and shapely hedges ensconce the residence in ethereal pleasure. From this vantage point, you can clearly make out that the villa not only comes with an expansive porch, but also houses a variety of seating arrangements to cater to myriad forms of entertainment.
The porch is the ideal place to revel in the serene surroundings and the farmhouse living style of the villa. The simple yet elegant cane furniture adorns the porch in its white goodness, which contrasts the wooden structure nicely. The exotic pendant lamp and the wooden plaque with the Chinese inscriptions add uniqueness while the pops of green, red and pink upholstery make the porch vibrant.
The outdoor living space is full of numerous visual delights; each one enthralling the senses with its exclusive artistic beauty. The sofa and the couches sport unique designs with lots of detailing in their make. The roof and the pillars have been constructed out of engineered wood, and provided ample shade from the harsh sun on hot days. The pillows and cushions strewn over the sofas are in vibrant hues and patterns. The ceramic vases have intricate designs on them, while the centre and side tables hold beautiful ceramic art pieces. The plush rug and the delicate red chandelier are eye catching. Though the myriad colours and art forms impart a versatile personality to this space, the beige and white draperies and furniture infuses the space with calm. Lush indoor plants and floral arrangements complete the magical look of this outdoor seating area.
The outdoor dining space is ideal for family lunches and dinners in the lap of nature. The beautiful white draperies and the flower vases filled with gorgeous blooms accentuate the aesthetic appeal of the entire space. The delicate and simple pendant light is another elegant element of this beautiful dining space. And not to forget, the long wood and glass dining table is surrounded by high backed vintage-style chairs which will transport you to a bygone era when slow paced living was the norm of the day.
The indoor living space is more about uniformity and flaunts a theme inspired by the forest and tribal delights. The paper chandeliers, the snug couches, the side table and the coffee table derive their inspiration from the wood and the trees; whereas the vases and pillows have animal prints on them. The abundant use of cane and jute for the furniture, has infused the area with a warm, rustic yet stylish charm which is further enhanced by the indoor greens and lively wall decor.
This compact indoor dining space is ideal for high teas, breakfast, quick meals or casual conversations over drinks or coffee. Wood and cane has been extensively used in this dining space for a rich earthy feel and a homely ambiance. There are some eclectic bamboo art pieces which are very unique and remind us of tropical treats. The softly glowing pendant lights, the old world mirror and the cabinets are elegant. Nature has again found her way inside this room like all others, through enticing floral and leafy arrangements.
The kitchen is an exotic cooking haven in midnight blue, aquamarine, and a mix of neutral and earthy hues. It is lined with sleek and glossy cabinets which provide ample space for storage. The shiny chrome appliances, the curvy breakfast nook and quirky jute barstools add lavish doses of visual interest along with the eye-catching lighting.
The villa is full of surprises, opulent accents, luxurious furnishing and bounties of nature. It has been able to seamlessly unite the joys of indoor and outdoor living where leisure and style have received paramount importance. Check out another home tour for more ideas - High on Life, High on Style – A Charming Countryside Abode.