A Modern Family Home That Fits Every Pocket!

Join us on this tour today to discover a modern home that fits every pocket. The beautiful home, although it looks quite unassuming from the front, is actually a stunning piece of art designed by Excelencia en Diseno, architects based in Zapopan, Mexico. It is located in a beautiful setting with pretty rolling hills adorning the natural landscape. The minimalist style of the house and the absence of vibrant colours is very atypical of Mexican architecture and design, but this is what gives the home a modern appeal that stands out from the rest.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour? Let's take a look at this beautiful home shall we?
A plain facade keeps this house simple and modern, while the polished minimalist style is telling of a lavish home. The double story house has various heights and entrances, giving it a dynamic design which captures interest. A lawn paved with pathways provides a welcoming entrance to the home.
A picture perfect backdrop is framed beautifully with the structures that make up the backyard of this home. Through this frame, we see a gazebo in the distance beyond the pool and pretty rolling hills in the background.
Beside the gazebo, we observe another building, probably a guest unit. The double story building has spectacular views of the pool and the beautiful natural surroundings. Terracotta coloured roofs and wrought iron railings give these garden units a subtle Meditarranean touch.
A simple cascading water feature that guides water to fall into the pool enhances the serenity and calmness of this outdoor space while also adding an element of splashing fun. The home's large glass windows provides an expansive view of the paradise in the backyard.
Little steps made up of concrete slabs guide the way to the back entrance of the house. A well manicured garden blends in well with the polished modern building, creating cohesiveness in the overall design. Next, let's have a look at the interiors.
An elegant staircase with wrought iron railings and gentle curves gives the interiors an air of sophistication. A calming modern water feature with spherical stone sculptures brings fluidity to this living area, while a focal wall composed of stone cladding enhances the rustic cosiness of the space.
A contemporary looking kitchen in black and white provides a striking contrast to this space, while glass sliding doors adjacent to the kitchen assure an abundance of natural light. Polished tiled floors and countertops harmonise well with the sleek black cabinets to give this kitchen lavish appeal.
At the top of the staircase, we are greeted by a starry false ceiling with LED lights. The low ceiling gives the first floor a cosy feel and makes the spaciousness of the house feel less bare.
