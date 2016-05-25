A Modern Family Home That Fits Every Pocket!

Join us on this tour today to discover a modern home that fits every pocket. The beautiful home, although it looks quite unassuming from the front, is actually a stunning piece of art designed by Excelencia en Diseno, architects based in Zapopan, Mexico. It is located in a beautiful setting with pretty rolling hills adorning the natural landscape. The minimalist style of the house and the absence of vibrant colours is very atypical of Mexican architecture and design, but this is what gives the home a modern appeal that stands out from the rest.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour? Let's take a look at this beautiful home shall we?